Equipment Insider

What's in the bag: Open champion Spieth

By

Golf Channel Digital
July 24, 2017, 2:10 pm

RSS

Jordan Spieth captured the third leg of the career grand slam on Sunday. Here's what the champion golfer of the year has in his bag:

Driver: Titleist 915D2 (9.5 degrees), with Aldila NV 2KXV Blue 70 X shaft

Fairway wood: Titleist 915F (15 degrees), with Graphite Design Tour AD DI-7 X shaft

Irons: Titleist 718 T-MB prototype (3), with Graphite Design Tour AD DI 105 X shaft; Titleist 716 T-MB (4), 716 AP2 (5-9), with Project X 6.5 shafts

Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design SM6 Raw (46, 52, 56, 60 degrees), with Project X 6.0 shafts

Putter: Scotty Cameron for Titleist Newport 009

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x

Article Tags: 

What's in the Bag, Jordan Spieth, 2017 Open Championship

Contributions from writers and editors on the Golf Channel Digital team.

Editor's Picks

Presented by Penske
Advertisement
Who's the best? Who knows? But Spieth gets it done
Weight of Masters meltdown finally lifted
Spieth silences his doubters – including himself
Spieth wins Open, captures third leg of grand slam
Highlights: Spieth's wild close to win The Open

Trending

Golf Channel App
Spieth loses cool: 'That's just crap man'
Photos: Fowler, Thomas partying with Spieth, jug
Thomas jabs Johnny as Grace shoots 62
Kuchar gets 'teary surprise' from family on 18th green
Spieth's caddie opts to hang on to his club vetoes
Highlights: Spieth's wild close to win The Open
Lexi mocks LPGA attire policy with Instagram pic
Caddie J.P. to Rory: 'What the f--- are you doing?'
More than just golf world react to LPGA dress code
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.