What's in the bag: Open champion Spieth

Jordan Spieth captured the third leg of the career grand slam on Sunday. Here's what the champion golfer of the year has in his bag:

Driver: Titleist 915D2 (9.5 degrees), with Aldila NV 2KXV Blue 70 X shaft

Fairway wood: Titleist 915F (15 degrees), with Graphite Design Tour AD DI-7 X shaft

Irons: Titleist 718 T-MB prototype (3), with Graphite Design Tour AD DI 105 X shaft; Titleist 716 T-MB (4), 716 AP2 (5-9), with Project X 6.5 shafts

Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design SM6 Raw (46, 52, 56, 60 degrees), with Project X 6.0 shafts

Putter: Scotty Cameron for Titleist Newport 009

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x