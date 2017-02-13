What's in the bag: Pebble Pro-Am winner Spieth

Jordan Spieth picked up his ninth PGA Tour victory as he cruised to the title at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. Here's what's in his bag:
Driver: Titleist 915D2 (9.5 degrees), with Aldila Rogue Black 60TX shaft
Fairway Wood: Titleist 915F (15 degrees), with Graphite Design Tour AD DI-7 X shaft
Hybrid: Titleist 816H2 (21 degrees), with Graphite Design Tour AD-DI 95X shaft
Irons: Titleist 716 T-MB (4), 716 AP2 (5-9), with Project X 6.5 shafts
Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design SM6 Raw (46, 52, 56, 60 degrees), with Project X 6.0 shafts
Putter: Scotty Cameron for Titleist Newport 009
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x