Equipment Insider

What's in the bag: Pebble Pro-Am winner Spieth

By

Golf Channel Digital
February 13, 2017, 1:03 pm

RSS

Jordan Spieth picked up his ninth PGA Tour victory as he cruised to the title at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. Here's what's in his bag:

Driver: Titleist 915D2 (9.5 degrees), with Aldila Rogue Black 60TX shaft

Fairway Wood: Titleist 915F (15 degrees), with Graphite Design Tour AD DI-7 X shaft

Hybrid: Titleist 816H2 (21 degrees), with Graphite Design Tour AD-DI 95X shaft

Irons: Titleist 716 T-MB (4), 716 AP2 (5-9), with Project X 6.5 shafts

Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design SM6 Raw (46, 52, 56, 60 degrees), with Project X 6.0 shafts

Putter: Scotty Cameron for Titleist Newport 009

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x

Article Tags: 

What's in the Bag

Contributions from writers and editors on the Golf Channel Digital team.

Editor's Picks

Presented by Penske
Monday Scramble: Back's more like it
Randall's Rant: How today's stars dominate Tiger
Spieth rising from 'valley' after Pebble win
Spieth: Comparison to Woods 'really is an honor'
After Further Review: Doubts growing around Tiger

Trending

Daly WDs from Allianz after throwing putter in lake
How will Tiger know when it's over?
Best of: Celebs at 2017 Pebble Beach Pro-Am
Spieth gets revenge, win over buddy Kraft at AT&T
Watch: Murray wants no part of TV interview
Heckler misses Larry the Cable Guy's putt, gets tossed
After Further Review: Doubts growing around Tiger
Top Photos of the Week: February 12, 2017
Pace slows to nearly 6-hour crawl on Saturday at AT&T
Trump plays golf with Els, Japanese PM Abe
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.