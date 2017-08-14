Equipment Insider

What's in the bag: PGA Championship winner Thomas

By

Golf Channel Digital
August 14, 2017, 8:22 am

Justin Thomas won for the fourth time this season and earned his maiden major title at the PGA Championship. Have a look inside his bag:

Driver: Titleist 917D2 (9.5 degrees), with Mitsubishi Rayon Diamana BF-Series 60 TX shaft

Fairway woods: Titleist 917F2 (15 degrees), with Mitsubishi Tensei CK Blue 80 X shaft; 915Fd (18 degrees), with Fujikura Motore VC 9.2 X shaft

Irons: Titleist 716 CB (4), 718 MB prototype (5-9), with True Temper Dynamic Gold X100 Tour Issue shafts

Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design SM6 Raw (46 degrees), with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shaft; Titleist Vokey Design SM5 Raw (52 degrees, 56 degrees), Titleist Vokey Design SM6 Raw (60 degrees), with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 shafts

Putter: Scotty Cameron for Titleist Futura X5 prototype

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x

Article Tags: 

What's in the Bag, 2017 PGA Championship, Justin Thomas

Contributions from writers and editors on the Golf Channel Digital team.

