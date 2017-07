What's in the bag: Quicken Loans winner Stanley

Kyle Stanley defeated Charles Howell III to win the the Quicken Loans National at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farms. Here's what's in his bag:

Driver: TaylorMade M1 2017 (10.5 degrees), with Fujikura Speeder 757 Evolution X shaft Fairway woods: TaylorMade M2 2017 (15 degrees), with Fujikura Speeder 757 Evolution X shaft; Nike Covert VRS 2.0 (18 degrees), with Mitsubishi Rayon Diamana W-Series 80 X shaft Irons: TaylorMade PSi Tour (4), with KBS Tour 90 S shaft; Nike Vapor Pro Combo (5-PW), with KBS Tour C-Taper 125 S+ shafts Wedges: Nike Engage (52, 54 degrees), TaylorMade Tour Preferred EF (58 degrees), with KBS Tour 610 Wedge 125 shafts Putter: Scotty Cameron Newport 2 Timeless Long Neck prototype Ball: Titleist Pro V1