What's in the bag: SBS TOC winner Thomas

Take a look inside the bag of Justin Thomas, who won the first PGA Tour event of the new year – and his second of the 2016-17 season – at the SBS Tournament of Champions.

Driver: Titleist 917D3 (9.5 degrees) with Mitsubishi Diamana BF60 TX shaft

Fairway wood: Titleist 917F3 (15 degrees) with Mitsubishi Diamana Blue 80 TX shaft

Fairway wood: Titleist 915Fd (18 degrees) with Fujikura Motore VC7.2 X shaft

Irons: Titleist 716 MB irons (4-9) with True Temper Dynamic Gold X100 shaft

Wedges: Vokey Design SM6 pitching (46 degrees) wedge with True Temper Dynamic Gold X100 shaft; Vokey Design SM5 gap (52 degrees) and sand (56 degrees) wedges with True Temper Dynamic Gold S400 shaft; Vokey Design SM6 lob (60 degrees) wedge with True Temper Dynamic Gold S400 shaft

Putter: Scotty Cameron Futura X5

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x