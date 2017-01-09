Equipment Insider

What's in the bag: SBS TOC winner Thomas

Golf Channel Digital
January 9, 2017, 8:55 am

Take a look inside the bag of Justin Thomas, who won the first PGA Tour event of the new year – and his second of the 2016-17 season – at the SBS Tournament of Champions.

Driver: Titleist 917D3 (9.5 degrees) with Mitsubishi Diamana BF60 TX shaft

Fairway wood: Titleist 917F3 (15 degrees) with Mitsubishi Diamana Blue 80 TX shaft

Fairway wood: Titleist 915Fd (18 degrees) with Fujikura Motore VC7.2 X shaft

Irons: Titleist 716 MB irons (4-9) with True Temper Dynamic Gold X100 shaft

Wedges: Vokey Design SM6 pitching (46 degrees) wedge with True Temper Dynamic Gold X100 shaft; Vokey Design SM5 gap (52 degrees) and sand (56 degrees) wedges with True Temper Dynamic Gold S400 shaft; Vokey Design SM6 lob (60 degrees) wedge  with True Temper Dynamic Gold S400 shaft

Putter: Scotty Cameron Futura X5

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x

Justin Thomas, 2017 SBS Tournament of Champions, What's in the Bag

Contributions from writers and editors on the Golf Channel Digital team.

