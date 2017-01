Justin Thomas won for the second consecutive week in Hawaii, taking the Sony Open in record fashion that included a first-round 59.

Here's what was in the winner's bag:

Driver: Titleist 917D3 (Mitsubishi Diamana BF 60 TX), 9.5 degrees

3-wood: Titleist 917F3, 15 degrees

2-iron: Titleist 712U

4-9 irons: Titleist 716 MB

Pitching wedge: Titleist Vokey SM6

Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM6 (52, 56, 60 degrees)

Putter: Scotty Cameron by Titleist Futura X5

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x