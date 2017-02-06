Equipment Insider

What's in the Bag: WMPO winner Matsuyama

Golf Channel Digital
February 6, 2017, 12:52 pm

Hideki Matsuyama successfully defended his title at the Waste Management Phoenix Open. Here's what's in his bag:

Driver: Callaway Great Big Bertha (9 degrees), with Graphite Design Tour AD TP-8 TX shaft

Fairway wood: TaylorMade M2 2017 (15 degrees), with Graphite Design Tour AD DI-9 TX shaft

Hybrid: Callaway Apex (18 degrees), with Graphite Design DI-115 X Hybrid shaft

Irons: Srixon Z 965 (4-PW), with True Temper Dynamic Gold S400 shafts

Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Forged (52, 56, 60 degrees), with True Temper Dynamic Gold S400 shafts

Putter: Scotty Cameron for Titleist Timeless prototype

Ball: Srixon Z-Star XV

2017 Waste Management Phoenix Open, Hideki Matsuyama, What's in the Bag

Contributions from writers and editors on the Golf Channel Digital team.

