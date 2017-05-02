What's in the Bag: Zurich Open winners Blixt, Smith

Jonas Blixt and Cameron Smith teamed to win the Zurich Classic of New Orleans. Take a look inside their bags:

Jonas Blixt

Driver: TaylorMade M2 (9.5 degrees), with Graphite Design Tour AD-DI 6X shaft

Fairway woods: Cobra King F6 Baffler (14.5 degrees), with Graphite Design Tour AD DI-6 X; (18 degrees), with Graphite Design Tour AD DI-7 X shaft

Irons: Mizuno MP-25 (3-8), Mizuno MP-5 (9-PW), with True Temper Dynamic Gold X100 Tour Issue shafts

Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design SM6 (54, 60 degrees), with True Temper Dynamic Gold S400 Tour Issue shafts

Putter: TaylorMade Spider Tour Red

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x

Cameron Smith

Driver: Titleist 917D3 (10.5 degrees), with UST Mamiya Elements Chrome Prototype PT6F5 shaft

Fairway wood: Titleist 917F2 (16.5 degrees), with UST Mamiya Elements Chrome Prototype PT8F5 shaft

Irons: Titleist 716 T-MB (3), with Mitsubishi Rayon Kuro Kage 100HY TX shaft; (4-9), with KBS Tour 130X shafts

Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM6 (46, 52, 56, 60) with KBS Tour Black 130X shafts

Putter: Scotty Cameron for Titleist 009 prototype

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x