Power Rankings: 2017 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

The 2017 fantasy golf season heads to California this week, as the PGA Tour travels to the coast for the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. A field of 156 players will join with amateur partners to tackle Spyglass Hill, Monterey Peninsula C.C. and Pebble Beach.

Vaughn Taylor won this event last year by one shot over Phil Mickelson. Here are 10 players to watch in NorCal:

1. Dustin Johnson: A winner here in 2009 and 2010, Johnson nearly won the 2010 U.S. Open at Pebble and clearly enjoys a format where he plays the first three rounds alongside his fiancee's father. Johnson has seven top-10 finishes in this event since 2007 including a T-4 finish two years ago.

2. Jordan Spieth: Spieth will play the first three rounds alongside Johnson as he pairs with country music star Jake Owen. In four appearances, he has finished no worse than T-22 with a pair of top-10s mixed in. Spieth will be at the forefront this week thanks to his AT&T sponsorship, but he also enters off three straight top-10s to start the year.

3. Brandt Snedeker: Few players love the quirky poa annua greens at Pebble more than Snedeker, who won this event in both 2013 and 2015. Known to run in streaks, Snedeker has opened the new year with top-15 finishes at both Kapalua and Torrey Pines, the latter of which he challenged for the title before fading on Sunday.

4. Justin Rose: The Englishman is already firing on all cylinders, chasing a runner-up at the Sony Open with a T-4 finish in San Diego. Rose might not be the most famous person in his foursome considering he's pairing this week with Justin Timberlake, but he finished T-6 last year at this event when he also played alongside the entertainer.

5. Phil MIckelson: Make no mistake, Lefty should have won this event last year. Instead he left with a runner-up finish, his third top-10 in his last five trips to Pebble Beach. Mickelson has won this event four times and has bounced back from sports hernia surgery quite well, with top-25 finishes in each of his last three starts.

6. Jimmy Walker: The reigning PGA champ has been a perennial contender at this tournament, with his 2014 win capping a run of four straight top-10 finishes. Walker also finished T-11 here a year ago, and while he has missed each of his last two cuts it's likely he'll be able to turn it around at one of his favorite venues.

7. Jason Day: The world No. 1 has yet to assert himself in the new year, having missed a chunk of time at the end of 2016 because of a back injury. Day's missed cut at Torrey Pines was a surprise, but his record at Pebble is no fluke: five top-15 finishes since 2008, including a T-4 result two years ago.

8. Jon Rahm: No reason to think he'll slow down now. Rahm followed up his breakthrough win at Torrey Pines with a solid T-16 finish amid partisan crowds in Scottsdale. While he's making his debut in this tournament, Rahm continues to play with unbridled confidence and has a game that can adapt to nearly any style of venue.

9. Sean O Hair: Few players have been more solid in this format than O'Hair, who has nine straight cuts at Pebble Beach including the U.S. Open. Eight of those appearances have gone for top-40 results, and the veteran already has a pair of top-12 finishes this year in Honolulu and Palm Springs.

10. Patrick Reed: Reed is another player with a strong track record here, with three top-15 finishes among four prior starts. While he struggled last week in the desert, Reed notched top-15s in both Maui and Palm Springs prior to that and tied for sixth at Pebble Beach just last year.