Power Rankings: 2017 CareerBuilder Challenge

The 2017 fantasy golf season heads to the mainland this week, as the PGA Tour travels to California for the CareerBuilder Challenge. A field of 156 players will tackle a three-course rotation that includes the Stadium Course at PGA West.

Jason Dufner won this event last year in a playoff over David Lingmerth. Here are 10 players to watch in Palm Springs:

1. Bill Haas: Haas is always a name to watch, but his solid start to the new season that includes four straight top-20 finishes has him topping the table. Haas has won this event twice (2010 and 2015) to go along with a runner-up in 2011 and a T-9 finish last year.

2. Patrick Reed: Reed quietly got off to a nice start with a T-6 finish in Kapalua, and it was only two years ago that he peeled off three straight rounds of 63 en route to victory in Palm Springs. A week off in between should have helped him boost his energy levels.

3. Charles Howell III: Howell was high on this list last week in Honolulu and tied for third, and there's reason to keep him on the board for another week. The veteran has now compiled four straight finishes of T-15 or better and his record at this event includes a playoff loss in 2013 and a T-11 finish last year.

4. Zach Johnson: Johnson broke out of a mini-slump with his T-6 finish at the Sony, and his record in Palm Springs has had plenty of highs. The veteran finished T-8 in 2012 and T-3 in 2014, results that indicate back-to-back missed cuts the past two years may have been aberrations.

5. Webb Simpson: Simpson finished T-13 last week, and he has a stronger record in Palm Springs than you might expect: five top-25 finishes in seven starts, including a T-7 finish in 2014. While he hasn't won since 2013, the former U.S. Open champ has shown a recent penchant for making the most of his brushes with the leaderboard.

6. Ryan Palmer: Palmer has done everything but win this event, with five top-20 finishes in six trips since 2011. That stretch includes a runner-up in 2014 amid three straight top-10s, and prior to last year's final-round 73 Palmer had broken par in 23 straight rounds in Palm Springs.

7. Jon Rahm: Rahm is due to break through at some point this season, and a course where birdies should fly by the bunches might prove to be just the venue. The Spaniard already has a pair of top-15 finishes this season and has previously thrived at other TPC courses, namely Scottsdale and Summerlin.

8. Emiliano Grillo: The reigning Rookie of the Year closed out last season in strong fashion, with finishes of T-26 or better in each of his last five official starts. While he hasn't played since the Bahamas, Grillo possesses the type of consistent game that should yield plenty of birdie opportunities this week.

9. Phil Mickelson: There's still a chance he won't play at all, but if he does then Mickelson deserves a spot among the possible contenders. The southpaw hasn't played since October and has had a pair of sports hernia surgeries since, but he's won twice here and came out of mothballs last year to finish T-3.

10. Jamie Lovemark: The long-hitting California product closed out 2016 with a T-6 finish and promptly opened 2017 by finishing T-4 at Sony. He also finished T-6 here last year despite a final-round 73 and has been knocking on the door of a maiden PGA Tour win for the last several months.