Power Rankings: 2017 FedEx St. Jude Classic

The PGA Tour heads south this week for the FedEx St. Jude Classic. A field of 156 players will tackle TPC Southwind in the final tournament before the focus shifts to Erin Hills for the U.S. Open.

Daniel Berger won this event last year by three shots over a trio of players. Here are 10 names to watch in Memphis:

1. Brooks Koepka: Koepka has feasted on TPC Southwind in his brief history, with a T-3 finish in 2015 and a runner-up last year. His advantage off the tee is accentuated this week and Koepka has top-20 finishes in five of his last seven starts overall, including a runner-up at the Valero Texas Open.

2. Rickie Fowler: Fowler has barely slowed down since capturing the Honda Classic in February, with top-16 results in seven of his last eight individual starts. Fowler hasn't played this event since 2014, but he tied for 13th that year and he continues to lead the Tour in total strokes gained this season.

3. Billy Horschel: Horschel has a handful of tracks on Tour where he regularly contends, and this is certainly one of them. Buoyed by his recent win at Las Colinas, Horschel now returns to TPC Southwind where he has cracked the top 10 in each of his last three trips, including a T-6 finish back in 2014.

4. Francesco Molinari: Molinari's ball-striking prowess is well-established, and it has translated into success in each of his last two starts. The Italian tied for sixth at TPC Sawgrass and was a runner-up at Wentworth, extending his run of four straight worldwide top-25 finishes. He tied for 34th in Memphis last year.

5. Phil Mickelson: Lefty likely won't make an appearance next week at Erin Hills, but he's still teeing it up in Memphis on a course where he has finished runner-up twice in the last four years. Mickelson also added a third-place showing in 2015 and hasn't finished worse than T-11 since making this stop a regular part of his schedule in 2013.

6. Daniel Berger: Berger turned his Memphis debut into a maiden Tour victory last year, leading by three shots after each of the final three rounds. While his results have largely dried up in recent weeks, he finished fifth at the Shell Houston Open and last year hit 75 percent of the greens in regulation en route to victory.

7. Adam Scott: The Aussie is making a rare trip to Beale Street, as he last played TPC Southwind when he tied for seventh in 2007. But Scott has opted to play his way into majors this year, and his recent record includes top-10 finishes at both Augusta National and TPC Sawgrass. Scott could thrive this week amid a relatively weak field.

8. Ryan Palmer: Palmer will have to wait to see if he'll make the U.S. Open as a sectional alternate, but he returns this week to a course where he cracked the top five in both 2013 and 2014. Palmer has been somewhat inconsistent this season, but he did chase a T-11 finish at the RBC Heritage with a T-6 showing in San Antonio in April.

9. Russell Henley: Henley got back into the winner's circle earlier this year in Houston, and he finished T-7 at this event one year ago. Henley followed that win in April with a pair of top-30 finishes at the Masters and RBC Heritage, and he currently ranks ninth on Tour in strokes gained putting and 11th in total strokes gained.

10. Peter Uihlein: Uihlein qualified for Erin Hills on Monday, the latest in a long line of solid results this season. The former U.S. Amateur champ is making his Memphis debut but is also riding a streak of eight straight finishes of T-33 or better across the PGA Tour and European Tour and dating back to the Tshwane Open in March.