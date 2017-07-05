Power Rankings: 2017 Greenbrier Classic

The PGA Tour heads a little west this week for The Greenbrier Classic. A field of 156 players will tackle The Old White TPC, which was damaged last year by historic flooding.

Danny Lee won this event in a four-man playoff when it was last held in 2015. Here are 10 names to watch in West Virginia:

1. Patrick Reed: Don't look now, but Captain America is on a bit of a tear. Reed has finished T-17 or better each of the last three weeks, highlighted by a T-5 showing at the Travelers Championship, and he cracked the top 30 at Greenbrier in 2014 and 2015.

2. Kevin Kisner: Kisner was among the four-man playoff at Greenbrier the last time the tournament was played, eliminated on the first extra hole. He returns in the midst of a strong season that already includes a win at Colonial and a T-6 finish at the Memorial, plus two other runner-up finishes earlier this year.

3. David Lingmerth: The Swede may have faded over the weekend, but don't be surprised if his name once again drifts toward the top of the leaderboard. Lingmerth has finished T-26 or better in five straight starts and six of his last seven, and his Greenbrier record includes three trips that all resulted in top-20 finishes, including two top-10s.

4. Bill Haas: Haas has been his normal reliable self of late, with four straight top-25 finishes dating back to the Dean & DeLuca Invitational. He missed the cut at Greenbrier in 2015, but he lost in a playoff back in 2011 and was also T-9 in 2013.

5. Phil Mickelson: Mickelson will be making his much-anticipated first start with a new caddie on the bag, and he'll do so against a relatively weak field this week and off a run that includes three straight top-30 finishes. Mickelson should be well-rested after skipping the U.S. Open and will look to buck a trend of three straight missed cuts here from 2011-13.

6. Tony Finau: The long-hitter has displayed an ability to thrive on some tighter tracks, notably his success this year at Innisbrook and his T-13 showing at Greenbrier last year. Finau has finished T-29 or better in four of his last five starts overall and appears on the cusp of a second PGA Tour win.

7. Danny Lee: Lee finally gets a chance to defend his title, two years after he notched his first win on Tour. He returns to West Virginia on a bit of a hot streak, with three finishes of T-6 or better over his last six starts. That includes a T-3 finish at TPC River Highlands two weeks ago, and Lee also tied for 16th at Greenbrier in 2014.

8. Keegan Bradley: The former PGA champ has started to turn things around this year, including top-10 finishes each of the last two weeks. Bradley tied for fourth at Greenbrier in 2014 and has never missed a cut here in four prior appearances, lending credence to the notion that he might contend this week for what would be his first win since 2012.

9. Webb Simpson: Simpson has won just once since his surprise U.S. Open title five years ago, but he has a history of success amid the West Virginia mountains. Simpson finished third in 2014 and also cracked the top 10 in both 2011 (T-9) and 2012 (T-7), and he tied for eighth in Connecticut two weeks ago in his most recent start.

10. J.B. Holmes: Holmes is another player who frequently makes the trip to Greenbrier, with five made cuts in six prior appearances. Each of those made cuts has led to a finish of T-27 or better, including a T-22 finish two years ago, and Holmes has made three straight cuts including a 12th-place showing at Erin Hills.