Power Rankings: 2017 Quicken Loans National

The PGA Tour heads south this week for the Quicken Loans National. A field of 120 players will tackle TPC Potomac at Avenel Farms, which is hosting the tournament for the first time.

Be sure to join the all-new Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge to compete for prizes and form your own leagues, and log on to www.playfantasygolf.com to submit your picks for this week's event.

Billy Hurley III won this event last year when it was held at Congressional. Here are 10 names to watch in Maryland:

1. Rickie Fowler: Fowler returns to action after a T-5 finish at Erin Hills, and he headlines the field this week at Avenel that lacks some starpower. He was also a runner-up at the Memorial earlier this month and has been largely solid since getting back into the winner's circle at the Honda Classic in February.

2. Justin Thomas: Thomas dazzled during his third-round 63 at the U.S. Open, but he missed the cut last week in Connecticut after admittedly running out of gas. Given a few extra days of rest, he should be in good shape to contend again after three top-10 finishes in his last eight starts overall.

3. Patrick Reed: After a slow start to the year, Reed is beginning to build some momentum. His T-5 finish at the Travelers was his fifth top-25 finish in his last six starts, including a T-13 finish at Erin Hills. Another win appears in the near future for the former Ryder Cup star.

4. Brendan Steele: Steele won the season-opening event in October and hasn't looked back since, compiling nine top-25 finishes in 18 starts. Steele ranks 17th on Tour in strokes gained tee-to-green and has cracked the top 15 each of the last two weeks.

5. Marc Leishman: The Aussie surprised with his win earlier this year at Bay Hill, but his recent performance would make a second title far from a shock. Leishman has five straight top-35 finishes to his credit, including three results of T-17 or better.

6. David Lingmerth: Lingmerth is one of the few players in the field with some experience at Avenel, having won a Nationwide Tour event on this course back in 2012. The former Memorial champ has also been on a solid run of late, with five results of T-26 or better in his last six starts.

7. Kevin Chappell: Chappell finally broke through for his maiden win earlier this season at the Valero Texas Open, and he added a T-4 finish in Memphis since. Chappell also tied for 23rd at Erin Hills and has been carried this season by some solid ball-striking, a trait which should go a long way this week.

8. Bill Haas: Haas has been his usual, reliable self this season, with 10 top-25 finishes in 16 starts. The veteran ranks eighth on Tour this season in GIR percentage and 13th in scoring average and finished T-5 at Erin Hills after breaking 70 in each of his last three rounds.

9. Danny Lee: The Kiwi advanced to the Tour Championship in 2015, but after a bit of regression last year he is once again on a bit of a tear. Lee finished T-3 last week at TPC River Highlands, his third top-6 showing in his last five starts overall dating back to the AT&T Byron Nelson.

10. Billy Horschel: Horschel has been streaky in recent weeks, but his ceiling means he deserves a spot on the fantasy radar at a new course against a watered-down field. Horschel beat Jason Day in a playoff at the Nelson and tied for fourth in Memphis, with a couple of missed cuts sprinkled in between.