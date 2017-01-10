Power Rankings: 2017 Sony Open in Hawaii

The 2017 fantasy golf season kicks rolls on in Hawaii, as the PGA Tour remains to the Aloha State this week for the Sony Open. A field of 144 players will tackle Waialae Country Club.

Fabian Gomez won this event last year in a playoff over Brandt Snedeker. Here are 10 players to watch in Honolulu:

1. Jimmy Walker: Walker essentially established Hawaiian residency at this event, winning in easy fashion in both 2014 and 2015. He flashed some of that form last week en route to a T-9 finish at Kapalua, and his new driver appears to be cooperating to the point where he should be a contender this week.

2. Jordan Spieth: Spieth got off to a slow start in Maui, but a final-round 65 still allowed him to leave the island with a T-3 finish. He missed the cut in his lone prior Sony start, but the player that heads to Waialae this year is a far cry from the rising prospect that tackled the Seth Raynor layout three years ago.

3. Hideki Matsuyama: Matsuyama remains the hottest man on the planet after his runner-up finish in Maui, but he has never quite found his footing at Waialae. Matsuyama has three missed cuts and a T-78 finish in four prior appearances, a trend that he should break this week but one that prevents him from being higher on this list.

4. Charles Howell III: Howell is one of the ultimate "horses for courses" picks at this event, with five top-10 finishes at Waialae since 2009. That run includes a runner-up in 2012 and a T-3 finish in 2013, and Howell's promising start in the fall portion of the season featured three straight top-15 finishes.

5. Justin Thomas: Thomas is playing with renewed confidence after his second win of the season, and he now heads to a course where he fired a second-round 61 en route to a T-6 finish as a rookie back in 2014. While he hasn't broken 70 in four rounds since, Thomas still has all the shots needed to successfully navigate the cozy confines of Waialae.

6. Pat Perez: Perez is experiencing a bit of a renaissance this season, having won in Mayakoba and having added a T-3 finish last week. His resume in Honolulu is equally strong, including four top-10 finishes since 2007 with eight rounds of 66 or better.

7. Paul Casey: Casey is one of the top-ranked players in this week's field, having ended his 2016 campaign on a tear through the FedEx Cup playoffs. Although he finished T-30 two years ago, that result included an 8-under 62 in the opening round and shows that the Englishman could be a threat this week.

8. Brandt Snedeker: Snedeker came up just short here a year ago, losing to Gomez in extra holes. It was his first opportunity to contend at Waialae, but he enters off a solid finish on the Plantation Course and has a short-game prowess that makes him ideally-suited for tight targets like he'll encounter at Waialae.

9. Gary Woodland: Woodland doesn't have the style of game that would seem to fit a tight layout like Waialae, but he has found a comfort zone. Woodland chased a T-3 finish in 2015 with a T-13 result last year, and has now shot 67 or better in six of his last seven competitive rounds in Honolulu.

10. Chris Kirk: Kirk was a runner-up at this event in 2014, one year after finishing T-5, and clearly feels comfortable in the Aloha State. Having battled injury in recent years, he got off to a quick start in the fall that included a runner-up at Sanderson Farms among a trio of top-10 finishes over five starts.