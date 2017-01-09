In 10th year, Pressel's charity event sets record

Morgan Pressel’s LPGA stats don’t go deep enough telling her success story.

They don’t show how many miles the Kathryn Krickstein Pressel MammoVan has logged, or how many women have received mammograms because of it.

They don’t show how many lives she might have saved with the early detection her work provides and with other help she supports in her fight against breast cancer.

Pressel stepped up again Monday with her 10th annual Morgan & Friends Fight Cancer Tournament at St. Andrews Country Club in Boca Raton, raising a record $1,000,622.

Pressel’s foundation has now raised more than $6 million to fight breast cancer.

“This day gets to me every year,” Pressel said Monday morning before heading out to lead her pro-am and clinic. Rolex world No. 1 Lydia Ko, two-time Masters champion Bernhard Langer, Lexi Thompson, Brittany Lincicome, Paula Creamer, Brooke Henderson, Gerina Piller and Nicole Castrale joined Pressel in the two-day fundraising event, which features an auction dinner and pro-am.

Pressel’s mother, Kathryn Krickstein Pressel, was diagnosed with breast cancer when Morgan was 11 and died when Morgan was 15. Morgan’s work has led to the creation of the Morgan Pressel Center for Cancer Genetics at the Lynn Cancer Institute’s Breast Cancer Center and Boca Raton Regional Hospital. It’s also funded the Kathy Krickstein Pressel Mammovan, which makes state of the art digital mammography mobile, taking the technology directly into communities in Palm Beach County.

“There’s nothing we can do to bring my mother back, but we can keep her alive, in a sense, in a way that helps others,” Pressel said.

Ten years ago, Pressel said she didn’t know much about fundraising, but she knew she wanted to honor her mother’s memory in a meaningful way. The St. Andrews Country Club community where Pressel grew up rallied to help her figure it out.

“Morgan’s really evolved with this event, taking control, ownership and responsibility,” said Andy Bush, Morgan’s husband. “It doesn’t matter if it’s the program or the bag tags, she’s in control of all of it, every detail. It’s been pretty incredible, and because of that it’s grown from a very good event to a great event.”

Creamer has become an event regular.

“There aren’t enough words to describe what Morgan’s done,” Creamer said. “She is one of my best friends, and this is what I’m most proud of her for.”