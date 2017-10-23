Golf Central Blog

Fan Favorites: Vote for your top 10 TV rounds

By

Golf Channel Digital
October 23, 2017, 7:00 am

RSS

We want to hear from you.

Golf Channel is giving viewers a chance to help build its December prime-time schedule by voting on some of the most outstanding tournament moments of the year. “Fan Favorite” voting will continue until Nov. 6 and viewers are urged to vote on their 10 favorite televised rounds of the year from the list of 20 below. (Fans can vote for up to 10 of their favorites once per day.)

The top-10 rounds will air across 10 consecutive nights on Golf Channel, Dec. 11-22. Viewers can join the conversation during the Fan Favorite rounds by using the hashtag #GolfFanFaves.

So vote now. And watch later.

Contributions from writers and editors on the Golf Channel Digital team.

Editor's Picks

Presented by Penske
See the full playoff: Thomas bests Leishman at CJ Cup
Thomas caps torrid 12-month run with CJ Cup win
Garcia gets first win since Masters at Valderrama
Garcia dedicates victory to Angela and baby on the way
Ji gets first LPGA win since 2009 U.S. Women's Open

Trending

Bryan penalized when caddie touches moving ball
Watch: Thomas hits 461-yard drive ... off cart path
Watch: McCarron incurs rare penalty, busts driver
Major rules controversy leads to official's resignation
Watch: Thomas uses a stymie technique
Thomas tops Leishman in CJ Cup playoff
Creamer announces season-ending wrist surgery
Watch: An swings twice in rough, barely moves ball
See the full playoff: Thomas bests Leishman at CJ Cup
Social Snapshots: October 2017
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.