Golf Central Blog

2022 Ryder Cup bid in question after funding stripped

By

Will Gray
February 8, 2017, 5:41 pm

RSS

Changes to a piece of legislature in the Italian Senate may have put Italy's 2022 Ryder Cup bid in jeopardy.

According to an AP report, senators stripped an amendment to a bill that would have guaranteed 97 million Euros (approximately $103 million) in funding for the event, reportedly one of the requirements for taking the biennial matches to Italy for the first time.

The 2022 matches were awarded in 2015 to Marco Simone Golf and Country Club in Guidonia, just outside Rome.

According to the report, the amendment was passed by a finance committee but eventually struck down by Senate president Pietro Grasso, who deemed it "unrelated to the legislation it was attached to."

"I hope the government quickly finds a solution which responds to the prerequisites asked for by the organizers," said Andrea Marcucci, president of the Senate's culture and sports committee. "I want to remind everyone that the tournament has a considerable economic spin-off and television rights. The amendment in question didn't call for further public spending."

Article Tags: 

Ryder Cup

Gray, a staff writer, covers events and is the lead host on Golf Channel's podcast.

Read Bio |
@WillGrayGC

Editor's Picks

Presented by Penske
Woods in Dubai on health: 'I feel good, not great'
Alternate Shot: Better in their prime - Tiger or Jack?
Years later, Cantlay returns from injury, tragedy
Olympic course not the beacon of hope intended
The Social: All one big party

Trending

Who's your caddie? Stenson tosses Garcia's club
Alpha at Omega: Garcia wins in Dubai Desert Classic
USGA's Davis: Significant rules changes are coming
Years later, Cantlay returns from injury, tragedy
Matsuyama's WMPO win was fittingly chaotic
Begay: No 'panic' from Woods after latest WD
Begay: Tiger not panicking over Dubai WD
Fore Things: Phil finds $100 on ground, returns it
Randall's Rant: End the debauchery, on Saturday
Best of fans at Waste Management Phoenix Open
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.