2022 Ryder Cup bid in question after funding stripped

Changes to a piece of legislature in the Italian Senate may have put Italy's 2022 Ryder Cup bid in jeopardy.

According to an AP report, senators stripped an amendment to a bill that would have guaranteed 97 million Euros (approximately $103 million) in funding for the event, reportedly one of the requirements for taking the biennial matches to Italy for the first time.

The 2022 matches were awarded in 2015 to Marco Simone Golf and Country Club in Guidonia, just outside Rome.

According to the report, the amendment was passed by a finance committee but eventually struck down by Senate president Pietro Grasso, who deemed it "unrelated to the legislation it was attached to."

"I hope the government quickly finds a solution which responds to the prerequisites asked for by the organizers," said Andrea Marcucci, president of the Senate's culture and sports committee. "I want to remind everyone that the tournament has a considerable economic spin-off and television rights. The amendment in question didn't call for further public spending."