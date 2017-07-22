3 back, Ashok would be LPGA's first winner from India

Aditi Ashok is in position to make her homeland proud again.

With a 3-under-par 68, she moved into position Saturday at the Marathon Classic to try to become the first player from India to win an LPGA title.

Ashok, who made a name for herself internationally making a run up the leaderboard at the Olympics last year, is three shots behind Nelly Korda going into the final round.

Ashok, 19, is an LPGA rookie. She became the first player from India to win an LET event, winning twice as a rookie on that tour last year.

“This is my first time being in contention on the LPGA, but I'm assuming it's pretty much the same every tournament you're in contention,” Ashok said. “I've won a couple times on the European Tour, so I'm going to hope that experience helps tomorrow.”

If Ashok wins, it’s a remarkable story. She grew up in Bangalore, a city of 8.4 million people. There were just three golf courses in the metropolitan area when she was growing up.

Win or lose Sunday, Ashok sees the opportunity as a step forward.

“It will be a good experience, obviously,” she said. “I've played well this season, but not as well as I would have wanted to, so to be in one of the last few groups on Sunday would be good. I'm looking forward to it.”