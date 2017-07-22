Golf Central Blog

3 back, Ashok would be LPGA's first winner from India

By

Randall Mell
July 22, 2017, 6:59 pm

RSS

Aditi Ashok is in position to make her homeland proud again.

With a 3-under-par 68, she moved into position Saturday at the Marathon Classic to try to become the first player from India to win an LPGA title.

Ashok, who made a name for herself internationally making a run up the leaderboard at the Olympics last year, is three shots behind Nelly Korda going into the final round.

Ashok, 19, is an LPGA rookie. She became the first player from India to win an LET event, winning twice as a rookie on that tour last year.

“This is my first time being in contention on the LPGA, but I'm assuming it's pretty much the same every tournament you're in contention,” Ashok said. “I've won a couple times on the European Tour, so I'm going to hope that experience helps tomorrow.”

If Ashok wins, it’s a remarkable story. She grew up in Bangalore, a city of 8.4 million people. There were just three golf courses in the metropolitan area when she was growing up.

Win or lose Sunday, Ashok sees the opportunity as a step forward.

“It will be a good experience, obviously,” she said. “I've played well this season, but not as well as I would have wanted to, so to be in one of the last few groups on Sunday would be good. I'm looking forward to it.”

Article Tags: 

Aditi Ashok, 2017 Marathon Classic

Mell, a senior writer, is a 30-year veteran and covers the PGA and LPGA tours for Golf Channel.

Read Bio |
@RandallMellGC

Editor's Picks

Presented by Penske
Advertisement
Spieth eager to put closing experience to good use
From adrift to A game, Spieth on verge of history
Spieth insists he's over Masters meltdown
Chamblee: Spieth 'the greatest frontrunner of this generation'
Branden Grace
Grace becomes first man to shoot 62 in a major

Trending

Golf Channel App
Caddie J.P. to Rory: 'What the f--- are you doing?'
Spieth's caddie opts to hang on to his club vetoes
More than just golf world react to LPGA dress code
Rahm recovers after controversial call to card 1-under
Shoulder pain: Sergio fights gorse, gorse wins
Watch: Sergio hurts shoulder slamming club into gorse
Social Snapshots: July 2017
Westwood careful with words regarding Rahm incident
Playing partner rips Thomas' historic scorecard
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.