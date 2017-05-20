Golf Central Blog

3 back, Chun paired with Thompson on Sunday

Randall Mell
May 20, 2017, 9:28 pm

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – In Gee Chun made a move Saturday to challenge Lexi Thompson in Sunday’s final round of the Kingsmill Championship.

Chun posted a 4-under-par 67 in windy conditions tougher than the players have faced all week. She moved three shots behind Thompson.

Chun is in the best position to try to deny Thompson a wire-to-wire victory, with Thompson looking dominant this week with a formidable combination of power and touch.

“Lexi is playing really well,” Chun said. “I know my swing feel was not perfect today.”

Chun and Thompson will be paired in the final group off Sunday.

Chun is No. 4 in the Rolex Women’s World Rankings, Thompson is No. 5. They are both major championship winners.

Chun moved to within a shot of Thompson with three consecutive birdies on the front nine, but Thompson warmed up on the back nine. Chun missed an 18-inch putt for par at the 17th that could have moved her within two of Thompson.

Mell, a senior writer, is a 30-year veteran and covers the PGA and LPGA tours for Golf Channel.

