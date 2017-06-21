Golf Central Blog

3M organizers bid for Minnesota PGA Tour stop

By

Rex Hoggard
June 21, 2017, 10:47 am

RSS

CROMWELL, Conn. – As golf braces for a substantial makeover of the PGA Tour schedule, a new piece to the already-complicated puzzle emerged this week.

Organizers of the 3M Championship, a PGA Tour Champions event played at TPC Twin Cities in early August, have submitted a proposal to become a PGA Tour event.

“We applied for it, but we have to find a date,” said Hollis Cavner, the organizer of the 3M Championship. “[Tour commissioner Jay Monahan] has been very supportive of us and hopefully something comes out of this, but right now it’s 50/50.”

As first reported by TwinCities.com, the event can only be played in June, July and August, which is already a busy time on the Tour schedule and will become even busier if the circuit goes through with its plan to alter the season.

Cavner said organizers will have to tinker with TPC Twin Cities to host a Tour event but that the potential Tour event already has the full support of 3M as a title sponsor.

Making it fit into the schedule, however, will be the key. The Tour is attempting to condense the schedule, with the season ending on Labor Day and a possible realignment that would see The Players move to March and PGA Championship to May.

Article Tags: 

3M Championship, TPC Twin Cities, PGA Tour, Minnesota PGA Tour event

Hoggard, a senior writer, covers the PGA Tour and appears on Golf Central and Morning Drive.

Read Bio |
@RexHoggardGC

Editor's Picks

Presented by Penske
Lefty and Bones: A tandem like no other
Mickelson, caddie Mackay part ways
Disclosing doping violations step toward transparency
Wie making big Solheim Cup push
The Social: It's a mad, mad, mad world

Trending

Playing partner rips Thomas' historic scorecard
After caddie quits, Willett searching for new one
Mickelson, caddie Mackay part ways
Lefty and Bones: A tandem like no other
Social Snapshots: June 2017
Nicklaus laments WDs, cites players' 'entourage'
Holly Sonders photo gallery
Harman on finishing runner-up: 'It bites'
Singh's caddie quits, says 'don't ask for details'
What they earned: Purse breakdown for U.S. Open
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.