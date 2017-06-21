3M organizers bid for Minnesota PGA Tour stop

CROMWELL, Conn. – As golf braces for a substantial makeover of the PGA Tour schedule, a new piece to the already-complicated puzzle emerged this week.

Organizers of the 3M Championship, a PGA Tour Champions event played at TPC Twin Cities in early August, have submitted a proposal to become a PGA Tour event.

“We applied for it, but we have to find a date,” said Hollis Cavner, the organizer of the 3M Championship. “[Tour commissioner Jay Monahan] has been very supportive of us and hopefully something comes out of this, but right now it’s 50/50.”

As first reported by TwinCities.com, the event can only be played in June, July and August, which is already a busy time on the Tour schedule and will become even busier if the circuit goes through with its plan to alter the season.

Cavner said organizers will have to tinker with TPC Twin Cities to host a Tour event but that the potential Tour event already has the full support of 3M as a title sponsor.

Making it fit into the schedule, however, will be the key. The Tour is attempting to condense the schedule, with the season ending on Labor Day and a possible realignment that would see The Players move to March and PGA Championship to May.