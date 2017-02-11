Golf Central Blog

After 75, Day looking ahead to next week

By

Ryan Lavner
February 11, 2017

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. – A potential duel between Jordan Spieth and Jason Day never materialized Saturday when the world No. 1 shot a third-round 75 and dropped out of contention at the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am.

After finishing off a 64 in the morning at Spyglass Hill, Day went out in 5-over 41 at Pebble Beach after taking 18 putts and hitting a shot out of bounds.

“It was a tough one for me out there,” he said. “It was just mistake after mistake on the front for me and, unfortunately, that’s sometimes how it goes. I kept on making silly errors and mistakes out there and got behind the 8-ball.”

Day rallied with four birdies in his last six holes, but he went from a share of the 36-hole lead to a tie for 11th.

“With how I played on the back side, I feel good about going into [Sunday] and trying to build momentum for next week’s tournament,” he said. “If I can go out there and shoot a low one, that will do wonders for my confidence.”

2017 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Jason Day

