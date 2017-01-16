Golf Central Blog

After dominant win, Thomas can't wait for Masters

By

Rex Hoggard
January 16, 2017, 12:09 am

HONOLULU – Among the litany of accomplishments for Justin Thomas last week – he either tied or broke the PGA Tour’s 18-, 36-, 54- and 72-hole scoring records – it was his margin of victory that most impressed the 23-year-old.

“I was thinking about it coming up 18,” said Thomas, who closed with a 65 to win by seven strokes. “The fact I’ve won a lot of different ways is huge to me. For me to win by seven is a huge, huge deal to me. I know if I get there again in the future, I will be able to have this to look back on.”

The immediate future for Thomas includes a few weeks off after sweeping the Tour’s Hawaiian swing, winning the two Aloha State stops by a combined 13 strokes. But beyond that, he wasn’t shy when asked how his fourth Tour victory would impact his future play.

“I'm so, so excited for the Masters. I love that course,” said Thomas, who played the Masters for the first time last year and tied for 39th.  “I’m a lot more confident going into it this year. I understand it's a couple of months away and who knows where my game will be, [but] mentally and me as a person and a golfer, I'm excited for the rest of the year.”

2017 Sony Open in Hawaii, Justin Thomas

Hoggard, a senior writer, covers the PGA Tour and appears on Golf Central and Morning Drive.

@RexHoggardGC

