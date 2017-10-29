After Further Review: DJ's attitude is fine

Each week, GolfChannel.com takes a look back at the week in golf. Here's what's weighing on our writers' minds.

On DJ's reaction to blowing a six-shot lead ...

No doubt Dustin Johnson's low-key reaction to blowing a six-shot, 54-hole lead in the WGC-HSBC Champions has rubbed some people the wrong way. He must not care about winning, goes the typical criticism. He's just out to make a check. Nothing could be further from the truth. DJ, with a big assist from his laid-back personality, is merely doing what so many great athletes do - putting a failure behind him. When LeBron James goes cold, does he stop shooting? Hell no. He knows his shots will start to fall again. When Tom Brady misfires on some passes, he just keeps firing. Yes, DJ played terribly. It's golf; it happens. And it'll probably happen again, but not because he let this performance get into his head. - Al Tays

On Tiger Woods' impending return to action ...

On Monday he posted a swing video on social media with the caption “Return of the Stinger.” On Wednesday he was spotted at Game 2 of the World Series in Los Angeles, and two days later he pleaded guilty to reckless driving and entered a diversion program stemming from his arrest in May on a DUI charge.

It was an eventful week for Tiger Woods, but it also paved the way to the next chapter. With his Memorial Day arrest behind him and a clear path back to competition, Woods is poised to change the conversation the only way he can – with his play. - Rex Hoggard

On Cristie Kerr's sustained excellence ...

Cristie Kerr continues to cement her place among the best American players of her generation. With her victory Sunday at the Sime Darby Malaysia, Kerr goes to 20 career LPGA titles, with two of those major championships. Juli Inkster has the most victories among active American players, with 31 LPGA titles. Inkster is 57, enduring from the last generation of Americans who dominated the LPGA back in the ‘80s and ‘90s. Kerr turned 40 earlier this month. After Kerr, there’s Stacy Lewis, who has 12 LPGA titles, two of them majors. Notably. Lewis also has two Rolex Player of the Year awards and two Vare Trophies. Lewis is 32. Outside Lewis, Paula Creamer is the only other active American with double-digit LPGA titles (10). - Randall Mell