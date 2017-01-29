After Further Review: A new star is born

Each week, GolfChannel.com takes a look back at the week in golf. Here's what's weighing on our writers' minds.

On Jon Rahm's star-making turn at Torrey

A star is born.

That’s the kind of victory Jon Rahm delivered Sunday winning his first PGA Tour title. It was so bold, with a back-nine charge that took your breath away.

A pair of eagles? A birdie-eagle finish? That crazy, impossible 60-foot downhill slider at the last? All of this on the brutish Torrey Pines South Course?

Yes, it’s easy to get carried away watching young talent win for the first time, but this guy made us forget Tiger Woods, Jason Day and Dustin Johnson left early. His star shined brightest in the end. - Randall Mell

On Charles Howell III's latest lucrative outing

Lost in Jon Rahm’s maiden victory and furious close was a guy who gets lost in the shuffle nearly every week.

Charles Howell III finished runner-up Sunday for the 15th time in his career. A full-time Tour member since 2001, the 37-year-old has won just twice but owns 82 top-10 finishes.

He’s earned $32 million since 2000, and he’s earned roughly half of that since his last win – in 2007. He’s won $2.5 million at Torrey Pines alone, where he’s been a Farmers top-10 seven times.

Charles Howell III, the all-star also-ran. And that’s not an insult. Because It’s really good work if you can get it. – Nick Menta

On the PGA Merchandise Show and the state of the golf industry

Paul Levy swept his hand to prove the point. The window beyond the conference room opened to the sprawling floor of the PGA Merchandise Show.

The new PGA of America president had been asked about the association’s plans to grow the game, and the activity on the floor of the Orange Country Convention Center was his way to show the game isn't as troubled as some would suggest.

Levy would explain that this year’s show included nearly 1,000 exhibitors, and that recent reports show that rounds played were up the last two years in the United States.

The Stock Market isn’t a measure of the economy and the Show isn’t a measure of the health of golf, but the buzz on the floor last week suggested the game was in better shape than some may think. - Rex Hoggard