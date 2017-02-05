After Further Review: Scottsdale's 16th overrated?

Each week, GolfChannel.com takes a look back at the week in golf. Here's what's weighing on our writers' minds.

On a twentysomething winning this year's Masters:

A twentysomething may not win the Masters in nine weeks, but it looks like there will be a load of youthful talent going to Augusta National with confidence and momentum on their side.

At 24, Hideki Matsuyama counts his Waste Management Phoenix Open victory Sunday as his fifth title in his last nine worldwide starts. That’s nine wins by players in their 20s in a dozen PGA Tour events this season.

The thing is, these young guys are emboldening each other, pushing each other, quickening their development as a whole. They’re making each other believe there’s no reason to be patient and bide their time, because their time is now. - Randall Mell

On the 16th hole at TPC Scottsdale being ... overrated?

The 16th hole at TPC Scottsdale is fun, and it’s not doing irreparable harm to the game of golf. But it’s also overrated.

Before you throw an Arby’s head cover in my general direction, hear me out. The otherwise nondescript par 3 is the epicenter of the golf world for four days per year, the poster child of the sport’s rowdiest party. It’s a bucket-list event for any fan, and it’s a great opportunity for PGA Tour players to let down their hair when they spend so many other weeks politely smiling and waving.

But at the same time, the over-the-top nature of both the hole and the event have become a bit much. Every year the press is on to be bigger and louder simply for the sake of being bigger and louder, and at some point the law of diminishing returns kicks in. The scope of the hole is now almost required to grow annually, even if only for the purpose of taking a Sharpie to the attendance record books each time around.

The 16th is a fun spectacle, and a great example of how to bring non-golf fans into the sport as a whole. But it’s also something that is only seen once a year on Tour, and that’s probably for the best. - Will Gray

On the hottest player in the game RIGHT NOW

Hideki Matsuyama has stolen the “hottest player in the world” title back from Justin Thomas. While Thomas came in to the Waste Management Phoenix Open on a tear after winning both tournaments in Hawaii, he missed the cut this week. Matsuyama won at TPC Scottsdale for the second straight year, but his recent record is much more impressive. Dating back to October, Matsuyama’s worldwide finishes look like this: 2nd, 1st, 1st, 2nd, T-27, T-33, 1st. Talk about a heater. - Jason Crook