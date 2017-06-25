Golf Central Blog

After Further Review: A shift for Bones

June 25, 2017

Each week, GolfChannel.com takes a look back at the week in golf. Here's what's weighing on our writers' minds.

On a career suggestion for Jim Mackay:

After the sudden split of one of golf's most dynamic duos, there has been no shortage of suggestions for caddie Jim "Bones" Mackay's next career move. Maybe he could hook up with another star player. Perhaps he could latch on to a promising newcomer, like Phil Mickelson was in the early '90s. Here's another idea: Bones should get into broadcasting. He's one of the most insightful minds in the game, he has TV experience (albeit brief), his knees are shot, and our sport could use a smart, new voice. It's a win-win for everyone involved, but mostly golf fans. - Ryan Lavner

On how the Travelers got such a good field:

It took some time but credit should be given to the PGA Tour for persuading the membership to sign off on the new strength-of-field requirement that was introduced this season. Getting the independent contractors to agree to anything is a challenge, but a rule that requires players to add to their schedules if they don’t play 25 events was an inspired solution to an old dilemma.

The result was one of the best fields in years at the Travelers Championship, where Rory McIlroy finished with a 64 to tie for 17th and Jordan Spieth won his 10th Tour title in a playoff. Without the new rule it’s likely neither player would have made the trip to Hartford this year. - Rex Hoggard

On Ryu's opportunity to finally shine:

Maybe So Yeon Ryu will finally get to tell her story now that she’s Rolex world No. 1. When she won the ANA Inspiration in April, she didn’t get the acclaim a major champion usually enjoys, because so much focus was on the extraordinary details of Lexi Thompson’s loss there. Now Ryu goes to the year’s second major this week off her Sunday win at the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship, a victory that vaulted her over Ariya Jutanugarn and Lydia Ko to world No. 1. Ryu isn’t just one of the most well-liked players on tour. She’s one of the sweetest ball strikers. Ryu deserves the warmest and brightest spotlight going into the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship in Chicago. - Randall Mell  

