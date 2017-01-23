Golf Central Blog

After long absence, Woods will try again at Riviera

By

Ryan Lavner
January 23, 2017, 4:06 pm

RSS

PACIFIC PALISADES, Calif. – Next month Tiger Woods has a chance to end a rare run of futility.

Eleven times Woods has played the PGA Tour’s LA-area event, now named the Genesis Open, and eleven times he has come away without a trophy.

It’s the most starts he’s ever made in a tournament without a victory.

With Woods’ foundation now running the tournament, Woods will play in the Genesis Open for the first time since 2006.

“I’ve always loved playing Riv,” he said Monday at media day, when asked about the decade-long absence. “I just haven’t played well. That’s the only reason.”

Woods made his PGA Tour debut in this event 25 years ago, as a 16-year-old high-school sophomore. Over the years he has managed four top-10s, including a pair of runner-up finishes. One of those came in 1998, when the event was held at Valencia Country Club. He lost in a playoff to Billy Mayfair (the only playoff loss of his career). A year later, he had a chance to tie Ernie Els with a birdie on the last, but as he said Monday, “I hit it into the beverage tent on 18” and made bogey."

In his most recent appearance, in 2006, Woods withdrew because of an illness.

Article Tags: 

2017 Genesis Open, Tiger Woods

Lavner is a senior writer, covers the PGA Tour and is the website's college golf expert.

Read Bio |
@RyanLavnerGC

Editor's Picks

Presented by Penske
Woods: 'I've sat out long enough'
Monday Scramble: A little old, a little new
Place your bets: Woods 30/1 to win Farmers
McIlroy (ribs) out for Dubai Desert Classic
Randall's Rant: Thank goodness, it's Torrey time

Trending

Eason makes Web.com Tour-record decuple-bogey 15
Wozniacki responds to Rory's comments: 'Move on'
After Further Review: Why did Woods choose Torrey?
Watch: Am wins car with surprise ace at CareerBuilder
Swafford wins CareerBuilder for first Tour title
Top Photos of the Week: Jan. 22, 2017
Obama's final tally: 333 rounds of golf as POTUS
Mickelson debuts new 'Jumping Phil' logo
Augusta National buys neighboring Pep Boys for $6.9M
Hadwin cards PGA Tour's second 59 in as many weeks
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.