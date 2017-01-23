After long absence, Woods will try again at Riviera

PACIFIC PALISADES, Calif. – Next month Tiger Woods has a chance to end a rare run of futility.

Eleven times Woods has played the PGA Tour’s LA-area event, now named the Genesis Open, and eleven times he has come away without a trophy.

It’s the most starts he’s ever made in a tournament without a victory.

With Woods’ foundation now running the tournament, Woods will play in the Genesis Open for the first time since 2006.

“I’ve always loved playing Riv,” he said Monday at media day, when asked about the decade-long absence. “I just haven’t played well. That’s the only reason.”

Woods made his PGA Tour debut in this event 25 years ago, as a 16-year-old high-school sophomore. Over the years he has managed four top-10s, including a pair of runner-up finishes. One of those came in 1998, when the event was held at Valencia Country Club. He lost in a playoff to Billy Mayfair (the only playoff loss of his career). A year later, he had a chance to tie Ernie Els with a birdie on the last, but as he said Monday, “I hit it into the beverage tent on 18” and made bogey."

In his most recent appearance, in 2006, Woods withdrew because of an illness.