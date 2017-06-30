Golf Central Blog

After opening 77, Shon fires record-tying 63

By

Randall Mell
June 30, 2017, 7:09 pm

OLYMPIA FIELDS, Ill. – Kelly Shon was just the third Ivy Leaguer to become an LPGA member.

Now, she’s the first to shoot 63 in a major championship.

Shon’s 8-under round Friday at Olympia Fields Country Club marked a stunning turnaround after she opened the championship with a 77.

“I think it’s safe to say I was worried about making the cut,” Shon said.

Shon equaled the lowest 18-hole score in the 63-year history of the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, which includes the historical records of the LPGA Championship, which date back to 1955.

Shon shares the record with Patty Sheehan, who shot her 63 in the third round at Kings Island in Ohio in 1984, and Meg Mallon, who shot hers in the third round at DuPont Country Club in Delaware in 1999.

Shon also shares the tournament course record on Olympia Fields’ North Course with Rickie Fowler (second round, 2007 Fighting Illini Invitational) and Vijay Singh (second round, 2003 U.S. Open)

“I'm just really honored to be among those names,” said Shon, a Princeton graduate. “Especially in a major.”

Shon was apologetic afterward - not for tying a record, but for how upset she was during her 77 in the first round. She was quite open about it, bringing it up herself.

“I just didn't carry myself the way I want to present myself yesterday,” Shon said. “I got mad at my caddie. It was not his fault. I got mad at all sorts of stuff, and the fault was all mine.”

Shon said a friend made her promise that no matter how frustrated she got Friday, she would hold it in. She seemed as pleased with that as she was with her score.

Mell, a senior writer, is a 30-year veteran and covers the PGA and LPGA tours for Golf Channel.

@RandallMellGC
@RandallMellGC

