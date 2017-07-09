Agent: Injury won't keep Ariya out of Women's Open

Ariya Jutanugarn’s injured right shoulder shouldn’t keep her from playing in next week’s U.S. Women’s Open, according to her IMG management team.

Jutanugarn, the Rolex world No. 2, withdrew from the Thornberry Creek Classic in Oneida, Wis., during Friday’s second round.

Michael Yim, Jutanugarn’s agent, called the injury a “flare-up” and said that her withdrawal was for “precautionary” reasons. Jutanugarn underwent surgery four years ago to repair a torn labrum in her right shoulder.

Jutanugarn opened the Thornberry Classic with a 6-over-par 78.

The U.S. Women’s Open will be played at Trump National in Bedminster, N.J., next week. For the first two rounds, Jutanugarn is grouped with world No. 1 So Yeon Ryu and Duke amateur Leona Maguire, a two-time winner of the Annika Award as the best collegian in women’s golf.

Jutanugarn will be looking to regain the form that helped her win the Manulife Classic last month. Jutanugarn missed the cut at the KPMG Women’s PGA in her last start before withdrawing from the Thornberry Creek Classic.