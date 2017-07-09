Golf Central Blog

Agent: Injury won't keep Ariya out of Women's Open

By

Randall Mell
July 9, 2017, 1:41 pm

RSS

Ariya Jutanugarn’s injured right shoulder shouldn’t keep her from playing in next week’s U.S. Women’s Open, according to her IMG management team.

Jutanugarn, the Rolex world No. 2, withdrew from the Thornberry Creek Classic in Oneida, Wis., during Friday’s second round.

Michael Yim, Jutanugarn’s agent, called the injury a “flare-up” and said that her withdrawal was for “precautionary” reasons. Jutanugarn underwent surgery four years ago to repair a torn labrum in her right shoulder.

Jutanugarn opened the Thornberry Classic with a 6-over-par 78.

The U.S. Women’s Open will be played at Trump National in Bedminster, N.J., next week. For the first two rounds, Jutanugarn is grouped with world No. 1 So Yeon Ryu and Duke amateur Leona Maguire, a two-time winner of the Annika Award as the best collegian in women’s golf.

Jutanugarn will be looking to regain the form that helped her win the Manulife Classic last month. Jutanugarn missed the cut at the KPMG Women’s PGA in her last start before withdrawing from the Thornberry Creek Classic.

 

Article Tags: 

Ariya Jutanugarn, 2017 U.S. Women's Open

Mell, a senior writer, is a 30-year veteran and covers the PGA and LPGA tours for Golf Channel.

Read Bio |
@RandallMellGC

Editor's Picks

Presented by Penske
Rahm appears on path to major success
Chamblee and Kratzert: Rahm should have been penalized
After Trump comment, Lincicome taking Twitter break
Rahm cruises to six-shot win at Irish Open
Schauffele rallies for first win at Greenbrier

Trending

Volunteer dies as result of accident at TPC Deere Run
Mackay on TV gig: 'I was ready for new challenge'
Social Snapshots: July 2017
'Frustrated' McIlroy misses Irish Open cut
Mickelson chosen to design Trump course in Bali
Chamblee and Kratzert: Rahm should have been penalized
Garcia with fiancée, green jacket at Wimbledon
Pro hits fan, signs glove, then takes glove back
Equipment tampering issues raised at French Open
Spieth hanging with famous friends in Cabo
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.