All the new U.S. Open scoring records from Erin Hills

ERIN, Wis. – Even with blustery conditions in the final round, Erin Hills’ debut as a U.S. Open venue broke or tied a number of tournament scoring records.

This was the first time the championship was played on a par-72 layout since Pebble Beach in 1992, and while the USGA stretched the course to over 7,800 yards for each of the first three rounds, soft conditions allowed players to feast on wide fairways and relatively receptive greens.

Here’s a look at some of the scoring records that were adjusted in the U.S. Open history books, starting with winner Brooks Koepka:

• Koepka’s 16-under total tied Rory McIlroy’s record from the 2011 U.S. Open at Congressional for lowest score in relation to par by a winner.

• Koepka’s 272 total tied Tiger Woods’ performance from the 2000 U.S. Open at Pebble Beach and is behind only McIlroy’s 268 total from Congressional (played on a par 71).

• Seven players finished in double digits under par, and nine players reached 10 under or better at some point in the tournament. Prior to this week, only six players had reached 10 under or lower in tournament history.

• There were 31 sub-par scores for 72 holes, surpassing the total of 28 sub-par scores during the 1990 tournament at Medinah when Hale Irwin beat Mike Donald in a playoff.

• There were 133 sub-par rounds, highlighted by 44 such scores in the opening round. That breaks the record set at Medinah in 1990, when there were 124 sub-par scores.

• Justin Thomas’ third-round 63 tied the all-time scoring record in major championships and he became the first player to ever shoot 9 under in a round at the U.S. Open.