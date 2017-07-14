Amateur Choi, 17, just two back through 36

BEDMINSTER, N.J. – Hye-Jin Choi is yet another young South Korean poised to make her introduction to the rest of the world in a big way at the U.S. Women’s open.

Choi, a 17-year-old amateur, climbed into contention at Trump National on Friday with a 3-under-par 69, moving her just two shots behind Shanshan Feng (70), the second-round leader.

Four of the top five players on the leaderboard are South Koreans. That country flourishes on U.S. Women’s Open setups. South Koreans have won four of the last six U.S. Women’s Opens and six of the last nine.

Choi is a member of the Korean National Team and No. 2 in the World Amateur Golf Ranking. She tied for seventh in the LPGA’s ISPS Handa Women’s Australian Open.

“When I was traveling over here, my goal was to make the cut,” Choi said through a translator. “And if I made the cut, I was just looking for a top 10. So, I'm already very happy with what I'm doing, and I'm not going to feel any pressure. Just here to have fun.”