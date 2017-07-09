Another close call for Streb at Greenbrier

The Greenbrier Classic continues to be a happy hunting ground for Robert Streb, even though he still can't wrap his arms around the trophy.

Streb was a runner-up at The Old White TPC for the second straight edition of the tournament, following a playoff loss in 2015 with a solo second performance Sunday after finishing one shot behind Xander Schauffele.

Streb famously broke his putter during the final round two years ago and earned a spot in a four-man playoff despite putting with his wedge on the back nine. While all 14 clubs were functioning this time around, he lost a one-shot lead after making double bogey on No. 13 and was unable to birdie any of the final four holes to keep pace with Schauffele, who stiffed his tee shot on No. 18 for the decisive birdie.

"I'm a little disappointed there with obviously my drive on, I guess it was 13, and not a very good effort on 16 and 17, trying to make birdie there," Streb told reporters. "So a little frustrating. But Xander obviously hit a great shot there on the last hole."

Streb earned his first career win at the 2014 RSM Classic, but he came into the week with work still to do to clinch his card for next season. That has now been taken care of, as the 30-year-old notched his first top-20 finish since January and earned a spot in The Open despite falling one shot short of the winner's circle.

"It was nice to have a good week," Streb said. "Obviously wanted to win today, but it's nice to have a good week, a big weight off the shoulders, and now I get to play in the Open Championship, so that's good, too. Finally got some results out of the good play, obviously really good results."