Golf Central Blog

Arizona State beats Northwestern to win NCAA title

By

Will Gray
May 24, 2017, 7:20 pm

RSS

Arizona State defeated Northwestern, 3 1/2 to 1 1/2, to win the team title at the NCAA Women's Golf Championship.

After a pair of dramatic semifinal matches, the final was relatively drama-free as the Sun Devils built an early lead and cruised from there at Rich Harvest Farms Golf Club in Sugar Grove, Ill. This is Arizona State's eighth team title and first since 2009.

Olivia Mehaffey notched the first point for Arizona State, winning the opening match, 4 and 3, over Northwestern's Sarah Cho. That result was quickly followed by Roberta Liti's romp over Janet Mao, 5 and 4, to put the Sun Devils on the precipice of a national championship.

NCAA Division I National Championships: Articles and videos

Northwestern needed to win each of the remaining three matches to turn the tide, and the Wildcats got their first point when Kacie Komoto beat ASU's Sophia Zeeb, 3 and 1. But with the Sun Devils needing only one more point, Linnea Strom notched the decisive point when she closed out Stephanie Lau, 5 and 3, in the anchor match.

"It's been such a good week. I don't even know how to explain it," Strom said. "We have been working so hard for this, ever since August. Every practice, every workout, all we have been talking about is this moment right here. We wanted to win the national championship, and today we did."

Monica Vaughn, who won the individual title on Monday and helped spark the ASU comeback in their semifinal match against Stanford, was on the 19th hole when Strom recorded the team's third victory. Her match with Northwestern's Hannah Kim was deemed a draw to provide the final scoring margin.

Northwestern had advanced to match play for the first time since the women's format switched in 2015 and was in search of the program's first national title.

Article Tags: 

2017 NCAA Women's DI National Championship, NCAA Golf, Arizona State, Northwestern

Gray, a staff writer, covers events and is the lead host on Golf Channel's podcast.

Read Bio |
@WillGrayGC

Editor's Picks

Presented by Penske
'All-in' Arizona State takes national title
Arizona State beats Northwestern to win NCAA title
Woods: Fusion surgery brought 'instant nerve relief'
Love to Tiger: If Manning can, so can you
Marathon day prompts Spieth to put old putter back in bag

Trending

Horschel talks about wife's battle with alcoholism
Jang rescinds LPGA membership, returning to Korea
Horschel's wife opens up about alcoholism
No simulation: Sadlowski Destroys Golf Channel Simulator
Social Snapshots: May 2017
Penalty for cart ride to restroom cuts Northwestern's lead
The Social: Forget me not
Woods: Fusion surgery brought 'instant nerve relief'
Quotes of the Week: Poulter plays to win
Stricker has Erin Hills experience, but no spot
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.