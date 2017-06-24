Golf Central Blog

Ashok (64) eyes best finish in rookie season

Randall Mell
June 24, 2017, 6:50 pm

Aditi Ashok posted her best round as an LPGA pro Saturday and moved into position to record her best finish in her rookie season.

Ashok, who made a name for herself as India’s Olympic teen darling with a run up the leaderboard in Rio de Janeiro, shot a 7-under-par 64 at the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship to move into the top 10, eight shots behind So Yeon Ryu, who pulled away from everyone with a tournament-record 61.

“I'm just excited to be in this position,” Ashok said. “I'm just going to try to make the most of it and give my best.”

Ashok, 19, grew up in Bangalore, India, a city of 8.4 million people. There were just three golf courses in the metropolitan area when she was growing up. She turned her Olympic success into a fairy-tale like breakthrough on the Ladies European Tour last season.

She won the Hero India Women’s Open in her homeland, becoming the first woman from India to win an LET event. She went on to win a second LET event last year.

Mell, a senior writer, is a 30-year veteran and covers the PGA and LPGA tours for Golf Channel.

@RandallMellGC

