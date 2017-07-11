Golf Central Blog

Assistant pro closes eagle-eagle, qualifies for Deere

By

Will Gray
July 11, 2017, 12:18 pm

RSS

It's tough to envision a more memorable path to qualification than the one Kurt Slattery forged Monday to earn a spot in the John Deere Classic.

Slattery gives lessons at TPC Deere Run, site of this week's PGA Tour stop, and also works as an assistant pro at nearby Pinnacle Country Club which hosted the qualifier where four spots were up for grabs. Slattery, 27, played for nearby Western Illinois University and had tried to Monday qualify into the Deere each of the last seven years without success.

Slattery was 3 under through 17 holes and figured he needed to eagle the par-5 18th to have a chance. He pulled it off to shoot a 5-under 67, only to find that it merely got him into a seven-man playoff for the final qualifying spot.

The playoff didn't last long, though, as Slattery holed a 44-yard pitch on the first extra hole for his second straight eagle to earn his first career PGA Tour start.

"This is the best day of my life," Slattery told the Quad City Times. "I am so excited for what lies ahead. And you know what, I'll go into the John Deere with the utmost confidence that I can play with anybody in the world. If I bring my 'A' game, I'll be ready to contend."

Cliff Kresge, Sam Horsfield and Matt Lee also qualified for the event with rounds of 6-under 66.

Article Tags: 

John Deere Classic, Kurt Slattery

Gray, a staff writer, covers events and is the lead host on Golf Channel's podcast.

Read Bio |
@WillGrayGC

Editor's Picks

Presented by Penske
At Bedminster, Trump the elephant in the room
Reverence and the irreverent collide at The Open
Controversy didn't diminish Lang's dream win
The Social: What's all the fuss about?
Report: Trump threatened USGA with lawsuit in 2015

Trending

After Trump comment, Lincicome taking Twitter break
Volunteer dies as result of accident at TPC Deere Run
Chamblee and Kratzert: Rahm should have been penalized
Watch: Rahm ruling sparks another controversy
Social media to social anxiety, this is Grayson Murray
Unpenalized, Rahm stands by ball mark mechanics
Florida man diving for golf balls attacked by gator
Spieth hanging with famous friends in Cabo
Social Snapshots: July 2017
Greller has Travelers rake shipped to house
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.