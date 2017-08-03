Bae sets return event following military duty

Two-time PGA Tour winner Sangmoon Bae will return to competition next month at the Shinhan Donghae Open following a two-year mandatory military obligation in South Korea.

Bae, who began his military obligation just after the 2015 Presidents Cup, completes his obligation on Aug. 16. According to his manager with All That Sports, Bae decided this week to first play the Korean PGA Tour event in September.

Bae will have full status next season on the PGA Tour under a major medical and family crisis exemption and is planning his return to the United States for the fall portion of the 2017-18 schedule; although, according to his manager, he hasn’t solidified his schedule yet.

The 31-year-old was a captain’s pick for the ’15 International Presidents Cup team following his second Tour victory at the Frys.com Open, and went 2-1-1 in his debut in the matches.