Golf Central Blog

Bae sets return event following military duty

By

Rex Hoggard
August 3, 2017, 1:55 pm

RSS

Two-time PGA Tour winner Sangmoon Bae will return to competition next month at the Shinhan Donghae Open following a two-year mandatory military obligation in South Korea.

Bae, who began his military obligation just after the 2015 Presidents Cup, completes his obligation on Aug. 16. According to his manager with All That Sports, Bae decided this week to first play the Korean PGA Tour event in September.

Bae will have full status next season on the PGA Tour under a major medical and family crisis exemption and is planning his return to the United States for the fall portion of the 2017-18 schedule; although, according to his manager, he hasn’t solidified his schedule yet.

The 31-year-old was a captain’s pick for the ’15 International Presidents Cup team following his second Tour victory at the Frys.com Open, and went 2-1-1 in his debut in the matches.

Article Tags: 

Sangmoon Bae

Hoggard, a senior writer, covers the PGA Tour and appears on Golf Central and Morning Drive.

Read Bio |
@RexHoggardGC

Editor's Picks

Presented by Penske
Surprise! Wie back in the lead at a major
McIlroy calls first round with new caddie 'awesome'
Wow, Wie: Highlights of Michelle's course-record 64
World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational
RICOH Women's British Open

Trending

Golf world, celebs tweet Feherty condolences
Watch: Guy makes crazy putt through bunker
Feherty's son dies on birthday after overdose
Rory: Splits with caddie, will remain friends
Nordqvist battling mononucleosis as Solheim Cup looms
Future finally looking bright for 'at ease' Perez
McIlroy: Had to fire caddie to preserve friendship
Randall's Rant: Only one to blame at U.S. Girls'
Tiger spotted again on social media, this time in gym
Miyazato's father collapses during pro-am, hospitalized
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.