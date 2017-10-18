Golf Central Blog

Barbasol Championship moving to Kentucky in 2018

Will Gray
October 18, 2017, 4:37 pm

The Barbasol Championship is moving to Kentucky in 2018, marking the first PGA Tour event in the Bluegrass State since 1959.

The tournament has been held opposite The Open since its inception in 2015, and was held on the Grand National course on the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail in Opelika, Ala., each of the last three years. But the venue was listed as "to be announced" when the Tour released its 2017-18 schedule last month.

The Tour announced Wednesday that the tournament will now shift to the Champions Course at Keene Trace Golf Club in Nicholasville, Ky., about 10 miles outside Lexington. The PGA Tour Champions last contested an event in Kentucky in 1997, while the PGA Tour's last stop was the Kentucky Derby Open (1957-59) where Gary Player earned his first Tour win in 1958.

"Being selected as the latest PGA Tour stop is a significant development, and we are excited to showcase the greatness of Kentucky to golf fans from around the world," said Kentucky governor Matt Bevin. "It will be an incredible honor for Kentucky to host these individuals and corporate guests each summer."

Next year's event will be held July 19-22, the same week The Open is contested at Carnoustie. It will continue to offer a $3.5 million purse with $630,000 to the winner.

Earlier this year Grayson Murray earned his first Tour victory at the Barbasol, edging Chad Collins by a shot. Past champions include Aaron Baddeley (2016) and Scott Piercy (2015).

Barbasol Championship

