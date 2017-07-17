Golf Central Blog

Beautiful start to Open week, but rain forecast

By

Golf Channel Digital
July 17, 2017, 9:23 am

RSS

SOUTHPORT, England – Weather Monday at Royal Birkdale is picture perfect with temperatures hovering in the mid-60s and winds blowing out of the east from 5-10 miles per hour.

But it’s forecast to become progressively worse over the next few days.

The Open weather report says Tuesday will be cloudier than Monday, with more clouds thickening later in the day, leading to an increased chance of heavy rain overnight. Temperatures during the day are expected to reach the mid-70s.

The Open: Full-field tee times | Full coverage

Wednesday’s report reads: “Cloudy overnight and to start the morning with a spell of heavy rain likely (60 percent chance); Variable amounts of clouds for the remainder of the day with some brighter periods but also a risk (40 percent) of heavy showers. Heavy showers during the afternoon and evening also bring a risk of thunderstorms; lightning at the course is currently considered a 10 percent risk during this period.”

The first round of The Open should be more pleasant on Thursday as conditions are expected to be “fresher” than the previous day. Overnight rain should clear and sunny spells should occur for most of the day. The temperatures will reach the mid-60s and winds could gust up to 20 miles per hour.

Beyond Thursday, the tournament weather report says “details remain uncertain for this period.”

Article Tags: 

2017 Open Championship

Contributions from writers and editors on the Golf Channel Digital team.

Editor's Picks

Presented by Penske
Def. champ Stenson grouped with Spieth at Open
The Open: Round 1, Round 2 tee times
Women's Open spotlights rising star in Park
Deere win propels DeChambeau to Open at Birkdale
McIlroy gets in early Birkdale prep after missed cuts

Trending

Trump's Women's Open visit a security challenge
Sir Charles shocks: Barkley's lovely approach at 18
Trump makes presidential history at Women's Open
Deere win propels DeChambeau to Open at Birkdale
Trump supporters, protesters clash near Women's Open
Report: LPGA sets strict new player dress code
Drama unfolds in skies over Trump Bedminster
Park tops amateur Choi to win U.S. Women's Open
Watch: Fox makes hole-in-three in Scottish Open
Amateur Choi, 17, just two back through 36
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.