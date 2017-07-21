Best quotes from Friday at the 146th Open

SOUTHPORT, England – Jordan Spieth felt better today than he did at the 2015 Masters? Is Beef to blame for the afternoon rain? Here are the best quotes from Friday at The Open:

“Honestly, right now I’m happy to be inside, first and foremost. But I feel great right now. I wouldn’t expect anything different, I don’t think. I don’t think I even felt this way at the ’15 Masters after Friday. But there’s a difference in how you sleep and how you get up and kind of how it hits you after,” – Jordan Spieth

“Well, on the scorecard it was a very boring round of golf, but it kind of wasn’t from the perspective of how I had to kind of piece my way around this golf course. It was tricky,” – Ian Poulter

“I felt the warmth of the crowd, obviously coming up the 18th hole. I’m not Tom Watson, I’m not Jack Nicklaus, I’m not Arnold Palmer. I’m just a guy who in ’98 was lucky to win the championship and hoist the claret jug and be proclaimed Champion Golfer of the Year. And my son, being nine, and my daughter being 11 and Michelle, for them to be alongside me this week was special,” – Mark O’Meara

“Unfortunately it’s the first cut I’ve missed this year and I missed it with flair,” – Phil Mickelson

“I’ve battled enough and I’ve thought about golf enough today that I don’t really need to see those guys out there. But I’ll keep an eye on the leaderboard,” – Rory McIlroy

“I think it will be interesting this weekend. I’m excited to play. And hopefully this rain goes away and we can get some good conditions,” – Brooks Koepka

“When you’re out in an exposed fairway and a gust hits you, you’re not going to hit a shot until you’re settled. And if you’re just taking a second longer, it might just put your rhythm of your whole swing off, so it’s best to just back off,” – Adam Scott

“I never root against anyone or hope anything bad happens. That’s just part of the draw, par of The Open. You never know what weather is going to happen or when it’s going to happen. So you kind of just play when you get to play. And if stuff comes in or it’s bad you just make the most of it,” – Rickie Fowler

“I’m going to go back and I’m going to rain dance all day now, about five hours straight,” – Andrew ‘Beef’ Johnston

“I got asked that question just a second ago, if it helped being shorter. But I’ve never been taller, so I can’t really comment,” – Austin Connelly

“I mean I’m 6’5’’, so the wind is going to get me. And I felt like the wind was blowing me around,” – Ernie Els

“What I do know is that based on the last two days, you never know what is going to happen tomorrow. But hopefully there’s some confidence, momentum for the rest of the weekend,” – Zach Johnson

“All in all it was a tough day. The rain begins to be a bit of a nuisance ad the end of the day, and the ball wasn’t traveling far coming down the last couple of holes,” – Justin Rose

“I’m not playing that good, but I’m getting it up around the green. And my short game has been really good. I’ve chipped and putted it really well the last two days. But just not striking it that well with the irons,” – Dustin Johnson