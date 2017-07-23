Best quotes from Sunday at the 146th Open

SOUTHPORT, England – Jordan Spieth claimed the third leg of the grand slam but it was anything but smooth sailing. He and other players reflect on the final round and the week that was at the 146th Open at Royal Birkdale. Here's a look at the best quotes from Sunday:

“I don’t know why I can’t make it a little more boring sometimes,” – Jordan Spieth

“You work hard to get in this position. And to have a chance to make history and win a championship – you don’t get that many opportunities. And to be this close, to taste it with five holes to go, it’s a hard one to sit back and take,” – Matt Kuchar

“I felt like I had a chance to get in a few shots better than I did. And I didn’t. And that would have put me a bit closer to the lead going out today and maybe I would have been able to put a bit of pressure on the guys in front of me. But that’s the way it goes,” – Rory McIlroy

“I’ve had a lousy weekend. Nothing to be happy about or proud about. I’m walking away from this tournament feeling extremely disappointed from a great start,” – Ian Poulter

“It’s kind of a dream come true, you know, since I start playing golf. And definitely got a lot of support from China, from my friends, from fans. Just keep behave myself and play some decent golf,” – Haotong Li

“Everywhere I go the fans have been brilliant and I absolutely love it. I’ve never dreamt of being able to walk down 18 on a Sunday Open. It means the world to me. It’s the best thing,” – Andrew Johnston

“The results aren’t reflecting the scores that I’m trying to achieve. But once again, I think just got to keep busting my butt. I’ve got to stay disciplined. If I stay disciplined, it’s going to happen,” – Jason Day

“I think it was lovely for my mom and dad to see the support I got, and for my family to see the support I got. And it’s been a very, very nice experience….It has been amazing getting clapped on to every tee, clapped on to every green, get your name shouted all week,” – Tommy Fleetwood, from Southport

“Who knows where he’s going to end. He could go really big. He can go up to the 14 mark, up there in majors. When you get on a roll like that guys kind of start knowing that you know how to win. And almost like Tiger where people can maybe feel like they can’t do it against Jordan. Because he’s been up there a few times now,” – Ernie Els

“It’s very awkward in the sense that I’m not pulling for anybody. But yet I want them both to play well. I just kind of want one to make a putt on the last hole. I want one of them to win it,” – Zach Johnson, talking about Jordan Spieth and Matt Kuchar

“It’s been absolutely amazing. It sent shivers down my spine walking up the last. I had my brother walking up beside me. It was a really good feeling,” – Alfie Plant, low amateur

“I got pretty much what I deserved all week long. That’s the great thing about Birkdale you don’t get bad breaks. There’s not much misfortune out there. It’s probably the fairest links course you could ever wish for,” – Lee Westwood

“It’s frustrating to not play well from the start but not because of what happened in ’98,” – Justin Rose

“My game is pretty good; Really good three-round golfer at the moment. Senior Tour is just calling my name I think,” – Adam Scott