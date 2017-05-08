Betting props offered on TPC Sawgrass' 17th hole

It's one of the most recognizable holes in golf, and it's taking center stage this week.

The par-3 17th on the Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass might not be more than a pitching wedge for many players in the field at this week's Players Championship, but it's still a shot that will test the nerves of each participant. It's also one that will draw plenty of fan attention, as some root for great shots while others hope to witness the carnage of another errant approach finding the water.

Offshore betting outlet Bookmaker.eu compiled some prop bets for this week's event, with many of them focusing on the shortest hole on the course:

Total tee shots in the water on No. 17: Over/Under 38.5

Total final-round tee shots in the water on No. 17: Over/Under 6.5

Highest single score on No. 17: Over/Under 7

Will eventual winner hit it in the water on No. 17? Yes +400 (bet $100 to win $400), No -700 (bet $700 to win $100)

Will there be an ace on No. 17? Yes +350, No -500

Will a given player hit it in the water on No. 17? Dustin Johnson +400, Phil Mickelson +400, Rory McIlroy +550, Jordan Spieth +600, Jason Day +700

There were also a handful of props released that dealt with the outcome of the tournament itself, not just the hole with the island green:

Age of tournament winner: Over/Under 31.5

Will anyone break course record of 63? Yes +900, No -2000

Will there be any hole-in-one? Yes +100, No -130

Will there be a playoff? Yes +350, No -500