Golf Central Blog

Birkdale sets attendance record for major in England

By

Golf Channel Digital
July 23, 2017, 8:55 am

RSS

SOUTHPORT, England – The 146th Open Championship set an attendance record for a major in England.

More than 235,000 fans attended this week’s event at Royal Birkdale, surpassing the mark of 230,000 at Royal Liverpool in 2006, when Tiger Woods won the title.

This week’s Open represents a 17 percent increase over 2008, when Padraig Harrington won, and is the largest crowd for a non-St. Andrews Open.  

The Open: Full-field scores | Live blog: Day 4 | Full coverage

“One of the main reasons why The Open is so highly regarded as a world-class sporting event is the hundreds of thousands of spectators who generate a very special atmosphere for the players and millions of viewers watching around the world,” said R&A chief executive Martin Slumbers. “A record-breaking crowd has enjoyed a week of thrilling golf, and we thank every single person who has attended Royal Birkdale over the last eight days for making this a very special championship.”

St. Andrews still holds the record for the most-attended Opens, with 239,000 fans in 2000 and 237,000 in 2015.

Next year’s Open will be held at Carnoustie, on July 19-22. 

Article Tags: 

2017 Open Championship

Contributions from writers and editors on the Golf Channel Digital team.

Editor's Picks

Presented by Penske
Advertisement
Live blog, The Open: Day 4 at Royal Birkdale
The Open
Spieth loses cool: 'That's just crap man'
Spieth insists he's over Masters meltdown
Spieth eager to put closing experience to good use

Trending

Golf Channel App
Caddie J.P. to Rory: 'What the f--- are you doing?'
Spieth's caddie opts to hang on to his club vetoes
More than just golf world react to LPGA dress code
Rahm recovers after controversial call to card 1-under
Shoulder pain: Sergio fights gorse, gorse wins
Playing partner rips Thomas' historic scorecard
Westwood careful with words regarding Rahm incident
Bubba to media: How did you play that hole today?
Nicklaus laments WDs, cites players' 'entourage'
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.