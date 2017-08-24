Blair playing state Open after missing playoffs

Zac Blair missed out on the FedExCup Playoffs by the slimmest of margins, but that's not preventing the 27-year-old from teeing it up this week.

Blair missed the 54-hole cut last week at the Wyndham Championship and could only watch as J.J. Henry birdied two of the final three holes Sunday to sneak past him in the standings. After starting the week at No. 120, Blair finished at No. 126 - one point behind Henry.

It means that while Henry plays this week at The Northern Trust and has a card for next season, Blair is headed to the Web.com Tour Finals beginning next week.

But Blair is known to play more recreational rounds than the average Tour pro, and before setting his sights on regaining his his status the Utah native is back home this week to play in the Utah Open. The tournament is open to professionals, PGA teaching pros and amateurs with a handicap of 4.8 or less.

Everyone make sure to go out and check out the Utah Open at @riversideprovo this week! Should be some good golf — Zac Blair (@z_blair) August 24, 2017

Daniel Summerhays, another Utah native who started last week inside the top 125 but subsequently dropped outside the magic number, is also in the field.

Blair will play the first two rounds of the 54-hole event at Riverside CC in Provo, Utah, alongside Keith Clearwater and Steve Schneiter. Clearwater won twice on the PGA Tour as a rookie in 1987, while Schneiter is a PGA pro who has played in the PGA Championship 12 times.

Zakhai Brown received $20,000 for winning last year's event with a 16-under 200 total.