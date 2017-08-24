Golf Central Blog

Blair playing state Open after missing playoffs

By

Will Gray
August 24, 2017, 1:17 pm

RSS

Zac Blair missed out on the FedExCup Playoffs by the slimmest of margins, but that's not preventing the 27-year-old from teeing it up this week.

Blair missed the 54-hole cut last week at the Wyndham Championship and could only watch as J.J. Henry birdied two of the final three holes Sunday to sneak past him in the standings. After starting the week at No. 120, Blair finished at No. 126 - one point behind Henry.

It means that while Henry plays this week at The Northern Trust and has a card for next season, Blair is headed to the Web.com Tour Finals beginning next week.

But Blair is known to play more recreational rounds than the average Tour pro, and before setting his sights on regaining his his status the Utah native is back home this week to play in the Utah Open. The tournament is open to professionals, PGA teaching pros and amateurs with a handicap of 4.8 or less.

Daniel Summerhays, another Utah native who started last week inside the top 125 but subsequently dropped outside the magic number, is also in the field.

Blair will play the first two rounds of the 54-hole event at Riverside CC in Provo, Utah, alongside Keith Clearwater and Steve Schneiter. Clearwater won twice on the PGA Tour as a rookie in 1987, while Schneiter is a PGA pro who has played in the PGA Championship 12 times.

Zakhai Brown received $20,000 for winning last year's event with a 16-under 200 total.

Article Tags: 

Zac Blair

Gray, a staff writer, covers events and is the lead host on Golf Channel's podcast.

Read Bio |
@WillGrayGC

Editor's Picks

Presented by Penske
Prez pick? Mickelson's Cup streak in jeopardy
Stricker: Assistant Tiger wants 'back in the mix'
Spieth (69) struggles on greens, needs 33 putts
Watch: Two players ace 86-yard (yes, 86-yard) hole
Bubba plans to take long break after playoffs

Trending

Hideki on 'secret' marriage: Nobody asked me
Social Snapshots: August 2017
McIlroy eyes four playoff starts with caddie Diamond
Stricker: Assistant Tiger wants 'back in the mix'
Who is Fred Ridley? A look at the new ANGC chair
Rory contemplates: Would Mayweather take a dive?
Vonn rep: Stealing pics of her, Woods 'despicable'
Thomas: Dinner with Tiger, PGA win about equal
Payne retiring as Augusta National chairman
The Northern Trust: Tee times, TV schedule, stats
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.