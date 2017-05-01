Golf Central Blog

Blixt-Smith outlast Kisner-Brown in Zurich playoff

By

Will Gray
May 1, 2017, 10:22 am

RSS

Cameron Smith rolled in a short birdie putt on the fourth extra hole to clinch the win for himself and Jonas Blixt over Kevin Kisner and Scott Brown at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans.

A playoff that was pushed to Monday morning began slowly, with the teams combining for four pars apiece on the first three playoff holes. But on their third trip down No. 18 of the morning - with one stop at the ninth, along the way - Smith put a wedge from 59 yards to within a few feet and Kisner and Brown both missed mid-range birdie attempts.

"Seeing how he played golf, the sky's the limit for him," Blixt said of Smith. "Just watching these last four days, I haven't seen anything that good in an extremely long time."

Zurich Classic of New Orleans: Articles, photos and videos

Kisner had forced overtime in dramatic fashion with a 35-yard chip-in for eagle on the 72nd hole with darkness creeping in Sunday evening. It was Kisner's third chip-in of the final round and erased the last of the four-shot lead with which Blixt and Smith had begun the round. The winning team put together 76 straight holes at TPC Louisiana without making a bogey.

This is Smith's first career PGA Tour victory at age 23, and it earns him a spot in next week's Players Championship. For Blixt, it's career win No. 3 and the first since The Greenbrier Classic in 2013.

While the victory does not get either player into the Masters because of the team format, they are both now exempt into the PGA Championship as well as the Tournament of Champions in Maui. Smith and Blixt are now also fully exempt on Tour through the 2018-19 season.

Article Tags: 

Kevin Kisner, Scott Brown, Cameron Smith, Jonas Blixt, 2017 Zurich Classic of New Orleans

Gray, a staff writer, covers events and is the lead host on Golf Channel's podcast.

Read Bio |
@WillGrayGC

Editor's Picks

Presented by Penske
Monday Scramble: (Don't) Slow your roll
Blixt-Smith outlast Kisner-Brown in Zurich playoff
Randall's Rant: LPGA missed golden opportunity
R&A, USGA to review use of 'green-reading materials'
Sponsored: 2017 M1 driver testing - Tour player reactions

Trending

Coetzee clanks shot off the grandstands in China
Poulter keeps card after Tour recalibrates points
Poulter keeps PGA Tour card: 'Good news'
Social Snapshots: April 2017
After Further Review: Don't play same hole 6 times
Senden's son diagnosed with brain tumor
QB Rodgers spotted on golf date with model Rohrbach
Watch: Kisner holes out for eagle to force playoff
Hey, PGA Tour, not so fast
Tour hands out first slow-play penalty in 22 years
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.