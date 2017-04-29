Golf Central Blog

Blixt/Smith remain bogey-free through 54 holes

Ryan Lavner
April 29, 2017, 6:53 pm

AVONDALE, La. – No matter the format, the team of Jonas Blixt and Cameron Smith has yet to make a bogey this week at the Zurich Classic.

If that continues Sunday – and it’s a good bet, with the go-low, better-ball format – they’d become the first players to win a 72-hole PGA Tour event without a bogey since Lee Trevino here in 1974.

OK, so it’s not an exact comparison – this is shared responsibility, while Trevino’s feat was a solo act – but consider that every other team in the field has at least three bogeys this week.

It’s been an impressive run in both better-ball play and alternate shot.

“It’s just fun,” Blixt said. “It’s like going back to playing as a kid. You just go out there and have fun and try to make birdies, and I don’t feel like there’s any stress at all out there and there’s no pressure. He’s always got my back and I try to have his.”

Jonas Blixt, Cameron Smith, 2017 Zurich Classic

