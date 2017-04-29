Blixt/Smith widen Zurich lead to 4 shots

On a blustery day in New Orleans, Jonas Blixt and Cameron Smith widened their lead in the Zurich Classic, combining for an alternate-shot 68 that left them with a four-stroke lead over two other teams. Here's how things stand going into the final round in Avondale, La.:

Leaderboard: Blixt/Smith (-19), Charley Hoffman/Nick Watney (-15), Kevin Kisner/Scott Brown (-15), Jordan Spieth/Ryan Palmer (-14), Brian Stuard/Chris Stroud (-13)

What it means: With wind gusts up to 30 mph, Saturday was mostly about not getting blown out of contention. Yet Blixt and Smith were able to go low, turning in a 68 that equaled the day's second-low round.

Round of the day: Kisner and Brown produced a 5-under 67 that combined patience - they parred every hole on the front nine - with superior shotmaking, producing six birdies against one bogey on the back.

Best of the rest: Blixt and Smith had a symmetrical 68 - two birdies on the front, two more on the back. Also shooting 68 were Michael Thompson and Tim Wilkinson, who vaulted into a tie for eighth with five birdies and a bogey, and long hitters J.B. Holmes and Bubba Watson, who also are tied for eight after a four-birdie, no-bogey round.

Biggest disappointment: Kyle Stanley and Ryan Ruffels were in fifth place after a pair of 66s through 36 holes, but they ballooned to a 77 on Saturday that dropped them 26 places. Five bogeys and a double does not make for an enjoyable day.

Shot of the day: It's not often that an errant shot makes this category, but Chris Stroud's tee shot on No. 16, that struck his sister, is worth an exception. Why? Because Stroud and Brian Stuard went on to birdie the hole.

Main storyline heading into Sunday: The final round will be better-ball, so teams could go low, meaning even a four-shot lead isn't safe. If Spieth and Palmer can shore up their putting, they could make things interesting. But if Blixt and Smith keep playing the way they are, this is likely over.