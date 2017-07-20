Golf Central Blog

Bones: Bubba owes Phil plane wash from '90s match

By

Golf Channel Digital
July 20, 2017, 3:12 pm

RSS

Golf fans everywhere knew Jim "Bones" Mackay would bring a unique perspective to Golf Channel's television broadcast when he signed on after splitting with Phil Mickelson after 25 years on the bag.

And he delivered on his first day during Round 1 of The Open at Royal Birkdale.

Following Bubba Watson down the back nine, "Bones" told a fantastic story about the time a college-aged Watson took on Mickelson in the late '90s, long before the two had ever donned a green jacket.

In town visiting his caddie in Athens, Ga., Mickelson ran into Watson and the rest of the University of Georgia golf team. Watson apparently challenged Mickelson, a budding PGA Tour superstar at the time, to a match. The stakes? A few bucks for Watson if he won, but if he lost, Bubba offered to go to the airport and clean Lefty's private airplane.

Long story short ... Mickelson's plane is owed a good wash, with interest.

Article Tags: 

Jim Bones Mackay, Phil Mickelson, Bubba Watson

Contributions from writers and editors on the Golf Channel Digital team.

Editor's Picks

Presented by Penske
Open start shows Spieth not just a great putter
Jordan Spieth
Spieth, Koepka and Kuchar share Open lead
Caddie J.P. to Rory: 'What the f--- are you doing?'
Rahm (69) skirts another rules infraction in Rd. 1
Poulter (67) regains confidence, rekindles magic

Trending

More than just golf world react to LPGA dress code
Golf Channel App
No driver for Phil; Frankenwood, 64-degree wedge in
LPGA only receives attention when controversy involved?
President Trump interfered with Day's Open prep
Spieth plays after somebody stepped on his ball
R&A puts stop to players taking short cut on No. 9
Mickelson plans to ditch driver at Royal Birkdale
Social Snapshots: July 2017
146th Open at Royal Birkdale: Tuesday
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.