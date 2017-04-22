Bozzelli misses ace on par 4 by 1 inch

Golf is a game of inches, and Dominic Bozzelli learned that lesson the hard way Saturday at the Valero Texas Open.

Bozzelli drove the green at the 318-yard, par-4 17th, and it could not have come any closer to going in:

Nick Taylor also nailed a good drive, but it landed only 3 feet from the hole.

Andrew Magee is still the only player in PGA Tour history to make a hole-in-one on a par 4. He aced the 17th at TPC Scottsdale in 2001.