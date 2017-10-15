Bradley earns best finish since 2014 with runner-up

He wasn't able to close the gap against Pat Perez, but Keegan Bradley still left Malaysia with his best result in more than three years.

Bradley shot a 5-under 67 in the final round of the CIMB Classic, a score that left him at 20 under for the week.

It's a total that is good enough to win most PGA Tour events, but with soft conditions amid the Kuala Lumpur heat it only brought him within four shots of Perez, who coasted to victory.

It means that a winless drought that dates back to the 2012 WGC-Bridgestone Invitational continues, but his solo runner-up is his first top-10 finish since the Quicken Loans National in June. It's also his best tournament finish since a runner-up at the 2014 Arnold Palmer Invitational.

"I mean for the last two days, every time I made a birdie, he did, too," Bradley told reporters. "I played really well this weekend. The second round I shot 1 under, that's what got me, but I'm really proud of this week."

Despite the jet lag, Bradley continues to thrive at this event. The former PGA champ now has three top-10 finishes in four trips to Kuala Lumpur, including a 10th-place showing in his 2014 debut and a sixth-place result a year ago.

"I've really come to really like Kuala Lumpur," Bradley said. "Every year we come it seems more and more people show up, so it's a very cool place."