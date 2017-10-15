Golf Central Blog

Bradley earns best finish since 2014 with runner-up

By

Will Gray
October 15, 2017, 7:47 am

RSS

He wasn't able to close the gap against Pat Perez, but Keegan Bradley still left Malaysia with his best result in more than three years.

Bradley shot a 5-under 67 in the final round of the CIMB Classic, a score that left him at 20 under for the week.

It's a total that is good enough to win most PGA Tour events, but with soft conditions amid the Kuala Lumpur heat it only brought him within four shots of Perez, who coasted to victory.

CIMB Classic: Articles, photos and videos

It means that a winless drought that dates back to the 2012 WGC-Bridgestone Invitational continues, but his solo runner-up is his first top-10 finish since the Quicken Loans National in June. It's also his best tournament finish since a runner-up at the 2014 Arnold Palmer Invitational.

"I mean for the last two days, every time I made a birdie, he did, too," Bradley told reporters. "I played really well this weekend. The second round I shot 1 under, that's what got me, but I'm really proud of this week."

Despite the jet lag, Bradley continues to thrive at this event. The former PGA champ now has three top-10 finishes in four trips to Kuala Lumpur, including a 10th-place showing in his 2014 debut and a sixth-place result a year ago.

"I've really come to really like Kuala Lumpur," Bradley said. "Every year we come it seems more and more people show up, so it's a very cool place."

Article Tags: 

Keegan Bradley, 2017 CIMB Classic

Gray, a staff writer, covers events and is the lead host on Golf Channel's podcast.

Read Bio |
@WillGrayGC

Editor's Picks

Presented by Penske
Perez continues career resurgence with CIMB win
Watch: Tiger tees off with driver in Sunday red
J.Y. Ko the latest KLPGA talent to win an LPGA title
Quotes of the Week: GOAT talks GOAT debate
Bradley earns best finish since 2014 with runner-up

Trending

Connelly, Garcia paired years after photo together
Watch: Tiger tees off with driver in Sunday red
Levin on equipment woes: 'I took the money'
CIMB players warm up on upcoming LPGA course
Photo: Woods sporting 'TGR' clubs in golf bag
Michael Jordan talks golf, Tiger and the Tour
Perez cruises to four-shot win at CIMB
Social Snapshots: October 2017
Spieth joins Red River Showdown for coin toss
J.Y. Ko the latest KLPGA talent to win an LPGA title
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.