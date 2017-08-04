Bunker six-pack sends Jutanugarn packing

ST. ANDREWS, Scotland – Ariya Jutanugarn’s Ricoh Women’s British Open hopes went up in a puff of sand Friday at Kingsbarns Golf Links.

Actually, six puffs of sand.

That’s how many shots it took her to get out of a greenside bunker at the 12th hole, a 130-yard par 3.

Jutanugarn made a sextuple-bogey 9.

The defending champion missed the cut after posting a 5-over-par 77.

That’s three missed cuts in a row in major championships for Jutanugarn, who has had an eventful two months.

Jutanugarn ascended to Rolex world No. 1 with her victory at the Manulife Classic in May, but she followed that up with missed cuts at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, the U.S. Women’s Open and now the Women’s British Open. She has slid to No. 3 in the world. She says her surgically repaired right shoulder has begun to bother her again, though her team says it didn’t appear to be a factor in Friday’s round.

Rolex world No. 5 Lydia Ko avoided missing the cut with a late rally. She rolled in a 15-foot birdie putt at the 17th to get inside the cutline and then made a nice par save at the last to get in on the number.